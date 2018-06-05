New Hampshire Poet Laureate Alice Fogel, above, and Diana Whitney will read from books of poetry they’ve written at 7 p.m., at the Norwich Bookstore, 291 Main St. Reservations for the free event are recommended. For more information, call 802-649-1114. Courtesy photograph

Nominations are now being accepted for the next New Hampshire poet laureate. Current Poet Laureate Alice Fogel will complete her term in March 2019, after five years serving as an ambassador for New Hampshire’s poets and raising the visibility and value of poetry in the state.

Former New Hampshire poets laureate include Walter Butts, Patricia Fargnoli, Donald Hall, Marie Harris, Cynthia Huntington, Jane Kenyon and Maxine Kumin.

New Hampshire’s poet laureate, an honorary position, was established by the state Legislature in 1967 (RSA 3-A). The Poetry Society of New Hampshire’s board of directors submits the name or names of persons to the governor and council; the governor, with the advice and consent of the council, appoints the poet laureate. The N.H. State Council on the Arts is assisting the Poetry Society with the coordination of the upcoming nomination.

In order to be considered, a nominee must be a New Hampshire resident and must have published at least one full-length book of poetry. Eligible poets may nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. Each application must include a statement from the nominee explaining his or her vision for the role of New Hampshire poet laureate if selected. Guidelines are available at poetrysocietyofnewhampshire.org/poetlaureate.html. For more information, email info@poetrysocietyofnewhampshire.org.

The deadline for submissions is July 20.

The Walter Butts’ New Hampshire Poet Laureate Endowment Fund, created in Butts’s memory and coordinated through the Poetry Society of New Hampshire, provides New Hampshire’s poet laureate with a $500 honorarium each year to assist with travel and other costs associated with the position. New Hampshire poets laureate also receive lifetime membership in the Poetry Society of New Hampshire.

Shelly Angers

