Join Concord Food Co-op for Tai Chi & Dinner Picnic at Canterbury Shaker Village

You can take in this stunning view at Concord Food Co-op's Tai Chi & Dinner Picnic at Canterbury Shaker Village on Wednesday. Courtesy of Concord Food Co-op

Join the Concord Food Co-op at Canterbury Shaker Village on Wednesday for Tai Chi & Dinner Picnic.

Instructor Marcia Wyman will lead a Tai Chi class for adults 18 and older. No prior experience is required. This will be a great opportunity for newcomers.

The event is free and open to the public. Bring a friend or significant other. This is an adult class, so any children would be required to sit quietly and be supervised by an adult.

Food and drink – if you want it, bring it (carry in, carry out).

Tai Chi will take place from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Arrive at the bee house lawn area by 5:45 p.m. to be ready by 6 to receive instruction.

The Picnic dinner will go from 6:45 to 8 p.m.

Feel free to bring folding chairs or a blanket to sit on for your picnic. Natural bug repellent would also be a plus – the co-op sells Yaya’s all-natural tick and also black fly and mosquito repellent, made in Contoocook.

Park at the main parking lot on Shaker Road across the street from the village. It’s suggested to get to the parking lot by no later than 5:30 p.m.

Register for the event at concordfoodcoop.coop/events. Follow the link to the Eventbrite registration page.

The rain date will be June 13.

Insider staff

