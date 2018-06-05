Entertainment: As weather heats up, so does the music scene

As we enter June, the live entertainment – particularly the outdoor variety – tends to pick up, and it’s no different right now as the Nevers’ Second Regiment Band is set to play its first outdoor show of the year next Tuesday at Eagle Square.

There’s plenty more on the entertainment front this week, too, such as:

Music

Tuesday

Poor Howard at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Rob Wolfe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Will Hatch at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Music Out of the ‘Box presents Randy Armstrong at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Bach’s Lunch Series presents Keith Murphy’s “Collecting the Songs” at Concord Community Music School’s Recital Hall at 12:10 p.m.

Friday

MoGuitar at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Dave Shepard at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Fuzz Boxx at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

PSE at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Gardner Berry at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Amorphous Band at Penuche’s at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at the Eagle Square amphitheater at 7 p.m.

Theater

National Theatre Live in HD Video Rebroadcast: Macbeth at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

“Tales Told” at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Comedy Cabaret: Rednecks to Rhinestones at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Movies at Red River

Disobedience (R/2018/114 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 7:55

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 7:55

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 7:55

RBG (PG/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2:05, 7:50

Finding Your Feet (PG-13/2018/111 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2:10

All movie times are p.m.

