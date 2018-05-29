Last chance to see Kimball Jenkins exhibit

Mill Brook Gallery
Spring and Summer
Through: Sept. 2
Outdoor Exhibit
Through: Oct. 14
Location: 236 Hopkinton Road.
Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
League of N.H. Craftsmen
Fairy Tales and Fantasies
Through: June 15
The Grodin Collection
Through: Ongoing
Location: 49 S. Main St., Suite 100
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kimball Jenkins
Robert Dorr
Through: Thursday
Location: 266 N. Main St.
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
McGowan Fine Art
Streetwise – John Bonner
Opens: June 5
Reception: June 8
Location: 2 Phenix Ave.
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
N.H. Art Association
Mary Crump and Marilu Arket
Through: June 29
Location: 2 Pillsbury St.
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, 7 to 11 a.m.
Concord Chamber
Jessica Fligg
Through: June 29
N.H. Furniture Masters – Looking Back: Vintage Works
Through: June 11
Location: 49 S. Main St., Suite 104
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
N.H. Audubon
Merrimack River Painters: My Land, Your Land, Our Land
Through: Thursday
Location: 84 Silk Farm Road
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Forest Society
Jim Murphy
Through: June 29
Location: 54 Portsmouth St.
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dos Amigos
Hannah Joy Hopkins
Through: Thursday
Location: 26 N. Main St.
Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
NHTI Library
Student Capstone
Through: Thursday
Location: 31 College Drive
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Red River Theatres
Cheri Haire
Through: Thursday
Location: 11 S. Main St.
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 1:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday, 12:30 to 9 p.m.