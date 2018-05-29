Last chance to see Kimball Jenkins exhibit

Mill Brook Gallery

Spring and Summer

Through: Sept. 2

Outdoor Exhibit

Through: Oct. 14

Location: 236 Hopkinton Road.

Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

League of N.H. Craftsmen

Fairy Tales and Fantasies

Through: June 15

The Grodin Collection

Through: Ongoing

Location: 49 S. Main St., Suite 100

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kimball Jenkins

Robert Dorr

Through: Thursday

Location: 266 N. Main St.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McGowan Fine Art

Streetwise – John Bonner

Opens: June 5

Reception: June 8

Location: 2 Phenix Ave.

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

N.H. Art Association

Mary Crump and Marilu Arket

Through: June 29

Location: 2 Pillsbury St.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, 7 to 11 a.m.

Concord Chamber

Jessica Fligg

Through: June 29

N.H. Furniture Masters – Looking Back: Vintage Works

Through: June 11

Location: 49 S. Main St., Suite 104

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

N.H. Audubon

Merrimack River Painters: My Land, Your Land, Our Land

Through: Thursday

Location: 84 Silk Farm Road

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Forest Society

Jim Murphy

Through: June 29

Location: 54 Portsmouth St.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dos Amigos

Hannah Joy Hopkins

Through: Thursday

Location: 26 N. Main St.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NHTI Library

Student Capstone

Through: Thursday

Location: 31 College Drive

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Red River Theatres

Cheri Haire

Through: Thursday

Location: 11 S. Main St.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 1:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday, 12:30 to 9 p.m.

Related Posts