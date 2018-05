Entertainment: Mostly music on a relatively light week

With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, it seems many entertainers have taken the week off to enjoy the holiday. Here’s what we found.

Music

Tuesday

Brad Myrick at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Stockbridge at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Shameless at Makris Lobster and Steak House at 8 p.m.

River Sister at True Brew Barista & Cafe at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Crawl Space at Penuche’s Ale House at 9 p.m.

Saturday Afternoon Tunes & Mixed Tape Night at Area 23 from 4 to 11 p.m.

Theater

Lincoln Financial School Series: My Heart in a Suitcase at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.

Absinthe and Opium Burlesque: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 at hatboxnh.com

Movies at Red River

RBG (PG/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2:05, 6

Pope Francis (NR/2018/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30

Wednesday: 2

Thursday: 2, 5:30

Tully (R/2018/96 min.)

Tuesday: 7:45

Thursday: 7:45

Itzhak (NR/2018/82 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:40, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:40, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 5:40, 7:30

All movie times are p.m.​

