On Display: Contrasting styles featured at 2 Pillsbury St.

Motif No.1, Mary Crump, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Pemi River, White Mountains, Mary Crump, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Winery, Mary Crump, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff View from Loon Mt., Mary Crump, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff View from the Heights, Mary Crump, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Lost River Gorge, Mary Crump, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Day Passing, Marilu Arket, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Memories, Marilu Arket, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Look Up, Marilu Arket, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Begin, Marilu Arket, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Free, Marilu Arket, N.H. Art Association, 2 Pillsbury St. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

The artwork of Mary Crump and Marilu Arket is currently hanging in the hallway of 2 Pillsbury St. The two members of the N.H. Art Association have quite different styles. Crump uses oil to show off her landscape abilities, with her scenes coming from around the Granite State. Arket has a way of using colors and white space to showcase her unique style.

The exhibit, Visions of Wonder, will be on display through June 30.

