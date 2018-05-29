Consider making your wine at home

Perhaps you’re a wine-lover who often finds yourself spending a fortune on sub-par house wines served at restaurants or found on the grocery store shelves. If that’s the case, we have found the solution for you.

Keg to Kettle, a brewing supply store in Pembroke, happens to sell at-home wine making kits. Now, when your grapey-beverage craving arises, you can grab a homemade bottle instead of having to trek out to the store or local bar.

“It tastes like a $12 to $14 bottle of wine from the liquor store,” said Jesse Mertz, co-owner of Keg to Kettle with his wife, Stephanie. With each kit producing about 30 gallons, “You come in at about $3.50 a bottle, so you don’t feel guilty drinking them,” Mertz said. “Really it works out pretty good,” he added.

The at-home kits, ranging in cost from about $95 to $145 at the Pembroke store, include everything you’ll need ingredient wise in the box, although Keg to Kettle also sells the ingredients al la carte.

“You’re going to add a little bit of water to dilute the concentrate, add the included yeast and a couple of additives and let it ferment,” Mertz said. “Most of these kits, which are generally about the shortest amount of time frame you can get away with, take four to five weeks.”

After the roughly two-week fermenting process, you will have completed the steps to produce fermented alcohol, which Mertz said generally tastes pretty good. But there’s still one final step, the waiting game.

For this, you’ll need your own bottles and corks to transfer the liquids into and then seal for storage. Once in the bottle, the cellaring process begins. Although the wine will technically be ready to drink after a few weeks, the longer you let it sit, the better the beverage will taste. With wines made from the at-home kits, Mertz says white varieties take about three to six months while reds will generally sit for six to 12 months before they reach a palatable and desired taste.

This may sound like a lot of work, but don’t get too overwhelmed by the idea, Mertz says the kits include thorough directions that are easy to follow.

So, if you’re looking for a way to still enjoy wine without continuing to buy bottle after bottle, consider making your own at home. Who knows, you could become a pro and begin making your own recipes such as rhubarb and dandelion wines, which are currently in high demand.

Stop by Keg to Kettle at 123 Main St., Pembroke, call them at 485-2054 or shop their wide range of alcohol-related products online at kettletokeg.com.

