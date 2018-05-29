Concord Arts Market, Penacook Farmers Market about to open

With the weather in perfect spring mode, it’s a great time to do some shopping outside. That’s why it’s convenient that two popular outdoor markets are about to open up for the season.

Concord Arts Market

If you find yourself sampling and tasting your way through Concord’s Farmers Market some Saturday morning and are craving some visual entertainment to go with that of your palate, try stopping by the Concord Arts Market.

Just two blocks away from the farmers market, this summertime artisan and fine art market opens June 2 and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday from then until late September. It will also run during the Market Days on Pleasant Street this June 21-23.

The market, which is housed in Bicentennial Square near True Brew Barista, features everything from paintings and pottery to photography and jewelry. It is a showcase of the Capital City’s creative talents, as well as an opportunity to support local artists.

On this year’s opening day, visitors are invited to peruse the vendors’ wares while listening to live music by the Arabalon drumming group.

The market is still accepting applications for vendor spots this season, so if you are interested in selling your crafts, fill out the application at concordartsmarket.net.

Penacook Farmers Market

One of the true signs of summer is the opening of a local farmers market. It’s a place where you can enjoy all the delights of locally grown and cooked food out in the open air.

On June 5, Penacook will join Concord’s market, open since May 9, with its own at 95 Village St., near Merrimack Valley High School. It’s in a new location as of last year, instead of the former location of the Rolfe House on Penacook Street.

The Penacook Farmers Market features the usual fare of fresh vegetables and fruit, but with some added goodies– maple syrup, crafts, candles, bread, fudge and plants, to name a few.

The market will be open every Monday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with live music and farm animals for added entertainment value.

For more information and to see which bands are playing weekly, visit the farmers market’s Facebook page, or go to penacook.org/farmersmarket.

Related Posts