Despite some poor weather, the 63rd annual Kiwanis Spring Fair was a success

By - May 22, 2018 | 0 comments

Although it wasn't the most beautiful day, the 63rd annual Kiwanis Spring Fair was still in full swing last Saturday, as fair-goers braved the sprinkles to hit up rides like The Zipper and the always-popular Ferris wheel. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Although it wasn't the most beautiful day, the 63rd annual Kiwanis Spring Fair was still in full swing last Saturday, as fair-goers braved the sprinkles to hit up rides like The Zipper and the always-popular Ferris wheel. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Although it wasn't the most beautiful day, the 63rd annual Kiwanis Spring Fair was still in full swing last Saturday, as fair-goers braved the sprinkles to hit up rides like The Zipper and the always-popular Ferris wheel. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Although it wasn't the most beautiful day, the 63rd annual Kiwanis Spring Fair was still in full swing last Saturday, as fair-goers braved the sprinkles to hit up rides like The Zipper and the always-popular Ferris wheel. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Although it wasn't the most beautiful day, the 63rd annual Kiwanis Spring Fair was still in full swing last Saturday, as fair-goers braved the sprinkles to hit up rides like The Zipper and the always-popular Ferris wheel. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Although it wasn't the most beautiful day, the 63rd annual Kiwanis Spring Fair was still in full swing last Saturday, as fair-goers braved the sprinkles to hit up rides like The Zipper and the always-popular Ferris wheel. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Although it wasn't the most beautiful day, the 63rd annual Kiwanis Spring Fair was still in full swing last Saturday, as fair-goers braved the sprinkles to hit up rides like The Zipper and the always-popular Ferris wheel. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Although it wasn't the most beautiful day, the 63rd annual Kiwanis Spring Fair was still in full swing last Saturday, as fair-goers braved the sprinkles to hit up rides like The Zipper and the always-popular Ferris wheel. JON BODELL / Insider staff

While the weather didn’t fully cooperate – with at least two days of rain at some point or another – the Kiwanis Spring Fair was another success. Folks braved the less-than-ideal conditions to take part in the annual fair in the parking lot of Everett Arena. This was the 63rd year for the fair, which always draws a big crowd.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2018 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright