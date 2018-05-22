Check out these garden centers and get your yard in spring shape

At Cole Gardens, you can get your Japanese maples to boost the appearance of your front yard, or some short, leafy plants to add a splash of color wherever you see fit. JON BODELL / Insider staff At Cole Gardens, you can get your Japanese maples to boost the appearance of your front yard, or some short, leafy plants to add a splash of color wherever you see fit. JON BODELL / Insider staff At Cole Gardens, you can get your Japanese maples to boost the appearance of your front yard, or some short, leafy plants to add a splash of color wherever you see fit. JON BODELL / Insider staff Osborne's Agway has a good selection of fruit trees, as well as a whole slew of vibrant, colorful flowers. JON BODELL / Insider staff Osborne's Agway has a good selection of fruit trees, as well as a whole slew of vibrant, colorful flowers. JON BODELL / Insider staff Osborne's Agway has a good selection of fruit trees, as well as a whole slew of vibrant, colorful flowers. JON BODELL / Insider staff Osborne's Agway has a good selection of fruit trees, as well as a whole slew of vibrant, colorful flowers. JON BODELL / Insider staff

We told you about all the local options for landscaping a few weeks ago in our Home Improvement issue, but now it’s time to think about some of the accents to be added to your home, so we’re checking in with some garden centers.

While landscaping is a big part of maintaining a yard, gardening (meaning planting flowers and such, as opposed to mowing the lawn and installing patios) can make a huge difference.

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, there’s no better time to start thinking of ways to splash color and texture all over your property.

But before you can do that, you need to know where to get all your plants and related accessories. There are several options for this in Concord, including all the big-box stores known across the country, but we’re just going to take a look at the locally owned operations.

Cole Gardens

Cole Gardens is a one-stop shop in the gardening world. At this family operation on the far end of Loudon Road, you can get annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, shrubs and anything in between.

You can also browse through the selection of quality tools inside the store. You’ll also find accessories and garden accents in there, too, such as bird baths and fairy house pieces.

And it isn’t just the products that make Cole Gardens a good place to shop for your gardening needs. The staff is also knowledgeable and helpful, so if you’re not sure whether a certain type of plant will work well in your yard, just ask someone and they’ll give you all the advice you need.

There’s plenty more to say about Cole Gardens, but we have to move on to some other businesses now. For more info, go to colegardens.com or call 229-0655.

Osborne’s Agway

Osborne’s Agway satisfies all your outdoor needs, whether that involves gardening or not. You might know the place for being a pet and farm supply store, but if you’ve never been there at this time of year, you’ve been missing out.

Agway has plants galore all over the property, and you can’t miss the bright flowers out in the parking lot. From bright, colorful annuals to useful and elegant fruit trees, you can really find it all here.

And, like at Cole Gardens, there are all kinds of tools, decorations, accents and doo-dads inside the store, along with an informed and friendly staff that’s there to help you find what’s right for your own situation.

For more information – and there is quite a bit more – go to osbornesagway.com or call 228-8561.

Brochu Nurseries & Landscaping

Brochu Nurseries and Landscaping is somewhat hidden on Commercial Street, but if you want to have a nice yard and garden, you’d be wise to find it. This family business offers a full slate of yard and garden supplies, and they do any kind of work that stuff entails, too.

Brochu also has a helpful staff that can give you advice on which plants work best in certain environments, and what would look nice based on what you already have in your yard.

There’s a whole lot to unpack here, so for more info, go to brochunursery.com or call 224-4350.

D. McLeod Florist

D. McLeod Florist is a go-to spot for flowers. The South State Street shop specializes in arrangements of cut flowers, but there’s plenty of stuff in the greenhouse you can take home and plant yourself. It’s not a full-service landscaping center, but if you’re looking to add some pop to your garden, this is a good place to go.

Go to dmflowers.com or call 225-3721 for more info.

Murray Farm Greenhouse

Murray Farm Greenhouse is another family affair, offering everything you need to make your garden shine – including expert advice. The Murray Farm staff hates to see people’s plants get ruined because the customer wasn’t sure what he or she was doing. That’s why, apart from selling plants, they’re big on helping people plan their gardens.

To learn more, go to murrayfarmgreenhouse.com or call 753-6781.

Related Posts