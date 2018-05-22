Best Place to Take Visitors 2018 – State House

State House

Best Place to Take Visitors

Address:
107 N Main St,
Concord, NH

Phone:
(603) 271-2154
Website:
https://www.nh.gov/index.html
The New Hampshire State House, located in Concord at 107 North Main Street, is the state capitol building of New Hampshire. The capitol houses the New Hampshire General Court, Governor and Executive Council. The building was constructed on a block framed by Park Street (named in honor of the architect, Stuart James Park) to the north, Main Street to the east, Capitol Street to the south, and North State Street to the west.

2nd Place

Downtown Concord

3rd Place

McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

The Concord Insider

