Best Place to See Live Theater 2018 – Capitol Center for the Arts

Capitol Center for the Arts
Best Place to See Live Theater
Address:
44 S Main St,
Concord, NH
Phone:
(603) 225-1111
Website:
https://ccanh.com/
Created and sustained by the people of New Hampshire, the Capitol Center for the Arts shall inspire, educate and entertain audiences by providing both the finest venue for the performing arts and a wide range of professionally excellent and artistically significant presentations. It shall also serve as a resource and gathering place for the community at large.
2nd Place
Hatbox Theatre
-
Address:
270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH
-
Phone:
(603) 715-2315
-
Website:
http://hatboxnh.com/
3rd Place
Palace Theatre
-
Address:
80 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH
-
Phone:
(603)668-5588
-
Website:
http://www.palacetheatre.org