Best Place to See Live Theater 2018 – Capitol Center for the Arts

Capitol Center for the Arts

Best Place to See Live Theater

Address:
44 S Main St,
Concord, NH

Phone:
(603) 225-1111
Website:
https://ccanh.com/
Best Best Place to See Live Theater - Capitol Center for the Arts

Created and sustained by the people of New Hampshire, the Capitol Center for the Arts shall inspire, educate and entertain audiences by providing both the finest venue for the performing arts and a wide range of professionally excellent and artistically significant presentations. It shall also serve as a resource and gathering place for the community at large.

2nd Place

Hatbox Theatre

3rd Place

Palace Theatre

