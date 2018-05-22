Best Place to Have a Kid’s Birthday Party 2018 – Krazy Kids Indoor Play & Party Center

Krazy Kids Indoor Play & Party Center

Best Place to Have a Kid’s Birthday Party

Address:
60 Sheep Davis Rd,
Pembroke, NH

Phone:
(603) 228-7529
Website:
http://www.krazykids.com/
Staying active and making exercise fun is our priority!
Krazy Kids was started to keep kids active. We know how important exercise is today in our technology dependent world, that’s why we strive to provide an atmosphere and faculty where kids can run around all day and have fun and stay active!
Come check out our GIANT climbing structure, the Atomic Rush, the many slides, obstacle courses, kids climbing wall and so much more!
If your kids fall asleep on the way home, we did our job!

2nd Place

Funspot

3rd Place (tie)

Boutwell’s

Chucksters

