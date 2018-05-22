Best Pizza 2018 – Constantly Pizza

When John and Dave Constant finished high school, they knew they wanted to go into business for themselves. With with help of their father, Skip, the three decided to put the family’s Italian recipes to good use. In January of 1990, the first Constantly Pizza opened on Route 3 in Tilton, NH.

Since then, the brothers have expanded their business to the historic Main Street community of Downtown Concord, NH, and the ever-expanding Fisherville Road in Penacook, NH.

For the first three years, the brothers worked open to close, seven days a week, taking just two days off each year: Christmas and Thanksgiving. They were often so tired, John says, they took turns driving to work so the other could sleep in the car.

Two decades later, the brothers’ work has paid off. Constantly Pizza is a thriving business, and a staple in the Central New Hampshire community. John and Dave, who were born and raised in Concord, know almost everyone in town. The brothers are constantly giving back to the community, sponsoring local teams and helping schools with fundraisers.

“After 20 years, ” John says, “you see people all the time. It’s great to see customers who have grown up with us start bringing in their own kids for a pizza.”

And we can’t forget about the food! At Constantly, the dough is made from scratch each day, the sauce is homemade, and the veggies, meats, and cheeses are sliced on site. The menu is filled to the brim with a variety of interesting pizza and sub combinations, and of course the classics. The Concord store even features homemade cannoli, tiramisu, lobster tails, and more from the famous Mike’s Pastries in Boston’s North End.

When it comes down to it, Dave and John say the most important key to Constantly Pizza’s success is their great customers, local businesses, their fantastic staff, and wonderful family and friends. Without them, they could not be the business they are today.

Thank you for all your support. To another amazing twenty years!