Trekkies, unite: KHAN!Cord Day is taking over the city on Friday

We at the Insider have never seen any Star Trek films or shows, so we’ll spare you the obligatory cheesy references in the lead at risk of sounding like fools to the legions of serious Trekkies out there.

We’re just here to relay the ever-important fact that Friday is KHAN!Cord Day, and it’s a bigger deal than you think.

In case you’ve been out of the loop for the past few months, here’s the lowdown – the world-famous and borderline mythical creature known as William Shatner, better known as Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, is coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday to host a Q&A session following the screening of his classic film, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. And since Shatner is such a big deal, the whole city hopped on board and made an official “day” out of it – Mayor Jim Bouley even issued an official mayoral proclamation calling May 18 KHAN!Cord Day.

As a result, several local businesses have joined in the party and will be hosting various events that (in some ways more than others) relate to Shatner, Star Trek and science fiction in general.

The main event of KHAN!Cord Day is the film screening and discussion at the Cap Center. There was a VIP package that came with meet-and-greet passes available, but those, unsurprisingly, sold out pretty quick (though rumor has it there may still be a few individual VIP upgrades available the day of the show at the merchandise booth). But that shouldn’t discourage any Trekkies out there, because all tickets include the post-film Q&A, and, by proxy, the chance to be in the same room as Shatner, and maybe even ask a question.

The Cap Center hosted Monty Python icon John Cleese last September, and that event had a similar Q&A format.

“That went over very well, and I think people really like the interactive aspect of it and the community aspect of it,” Lynne Sabean, marketing manager at the Capitol Center, said of the Cleese show. Since that one did so well – and since the touring Shatner was available – they knew they had to jump at the opportunity.

The same goes for the participating local businesses. Once it was determined that they would be hosting Shatner, the Cap Center began contacting businesses to see whether anyone wanted to get it on the action, and sure enough, plenty did.

The other big aspect of this whole thing is a fundraiser for the Friendly Kitchen. As part of KHAN!Cord Day (which, truthfully, is more like a week’s worth of somewhat related events or promotions centered around the Friday night show at the Cap Center), a food drive – a “KHAN!ned Food Drive,” to be exact – will be set up at two locations over the course of the week.

Sabean said that while the organizers were getting excited in anticipation of this event, they started to realize that it seemed fairly self-serving, and they asked the Friendly Kitchen if they’d like to get involved as a beneficiary of some fundraising, and of course the local soup kitchen agreed.

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce will be the food drive drop-off point through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will be the drop site. Donors may give checks as well as food items.

Tickets for the Shatner event at the Capitol Center are still available for $59 to $99 plus fees at ccanh.com. The related events at local businesses do not require tickets, though you may want to check with each business about further details.

Participants

Area 23: Food and drink specials, plus a “Toast to SciFi” from 2 to 6 p.m.

Ballard’s Ice Cream: The “KHAN-CONE,” a regular soft serve ice cream in a gourmet waffle cone.

The Barley House: Star Trek–themed burger.

Concord Public Library: Display of Star Trek-related books and movies.

Double Midnight Comics: Display in store, ticket giveaway.

Fairfield Inn: Special room rates valid Thursday through Sunday.

Gibson’s Bookstore: In-store display of sci-fi-related print materials.

McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center: Ticket giveaway.

Red River Theatres: Ticket/popcorn Facebook giveaway.

Title Boxing Club: Free boxing classes at 5:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m..

Vibes Gourmet Burgers: “Beam Me Up, Scotty” burger.

