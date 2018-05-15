N.H. High School Short Film Festival coming to Red River on Saturday

The New Hampshire High School Short Film Festival will take place at Red River Theatres on Saturday beginning at noon.

The 27 films selected include animation, comedy, drama, documentary and public service announcements. They were chosen from 56 entries submitted by students from New Hampshire high schools and career and technical centers.

Presented by the New Hampshire Film Office, the festival is an opportunity both for students to have their films shown at a professional venue and for the public to experience the state’s up-and-coming talent.

The Jury Award winner for Best Film of the Festival, Jury Award runner-up, three Jury Award finalists and the Public Service Announcement Award will be presented at the festival. Originality, cinematic storytelling and technical execution are the primary scoring elements.

“The New Hampshire High School Short Film Festival has grown exponentially – both in size and talent – since it began in 2008,” said Matthew Newton, director of the N.H. Film Office. “It will be exciting to see what the next decade holds as our state’s youngest filmmakers continue to perfect their storytelling skills.”

Tickets are $7 and available at the door or online at redrivertheatres.org. For more information, visit nhstudentfilm.com.

Shelly Angers

