Rock ’N Race has been making a huge difference

Rock ’N Race began all the way back in 2003 – making this the 16th annual event – as a fundraiser for the soon-to-be-opened Payson Center for Cancer Care.

If you remember last year, we told you about how Steve Duprey came up with the “hair-brain idea” (his words not ours) after being asked to assist in the creation of an event to raise money for the hospital’s new center to help those battling cancer.

After witnessing the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in San Diego, he thought it would be a great idea to have a run/walk event with musical acts along the route.

Now in its 16th year, it’s one of the biggest road race events in the state and a must-run for thousands of folks in and around Concord.

So of course, we wanted to give you all kinds of info about the history of the event and the Payson Center in one easy to read.

In the first year of Rock ’N Race, 851 runners and walkers participated.

To show how far the event has come, more than 4,800 people took to the city streets to support the cause last year.

At the inaugural event, $85,000 was raised for the Payson Center.

Last year, with the close to 5,000 runners and walkers participating, as well as the long list of sponsors, right around $289,000 was collected.

In total, over the last 15 years, more than $4.2 million has been raised to help those affected by cancer (yeah Concordians). That means, hopefully by 2020, that number will surpass the $5 million mark.

Last year alone, the Payson Center made right around 1,000 cancer diagnosis.

The Payson Center provided 3,688 services to patients last year. Services include things like a medical visit, or something different, like a wig fitting or attending a nutrition course.

The Payson Center offers patients access to cancer-related specialists; diagnostic technology; radiation and medical oncology; surgery; rehabilitation; support services; services sponsored by various national cancer health organizations; healthy lifestyle programs; screening and early detection programs; and clinical research trials.

Concord Hospital will celebrate Cancer Survivors Day on June 3 at the Payson Center. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the program begins at 1 p.m.

Guest speaker will be cancer survivor Dr. John DeCaprio. Other activities include educational exhibits, music by Performers Who Care, raffle items and more. Light refreshments are provided.

Register by calling 227-7000, ext. 6937 or email pcccinfo@crhc.org by May 29.

Don’t forget about Pedaling for Payson, which will be held Sept. 15, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton. It benefits the Nurse Navigation program at the Payson Center. It ranges from 16 to 79 miles — or go on the fun, adventurous mountain bike ride.

To volunteer at the Payson Center, contact the Concord Hospital Trust at 227-7000, ext. 5234.

Related Posts