Plenty of road races to keep you running after Rock ‘N Race

With Rock N Race just a few days away, you might be planning for your next big run with lots of other people. We’ve got you covered.

We found a bunch of road races/fun runs coming up in the city over the summer months – and a few in the fall – to keep you pushing through the miles of training each week.

May 26

Running for Riley

White Park, 1 White St.

Schedule: 10 a.m., registration; 10:30 a.m., boys and girls youth division (1 mile); 10:45 a.m., general walking division (1 mile); 11:45 a.m., boys and girls middle school & high school division (2 mile loop); 1 p.m., men and women open division (2 mile loop).

Cost: $18 for adults, walkers; $16 for high school and below

Information: gorileygo.wordpress.com

June 2

Hoofbeats Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes & Rare Diseases 5K

NHTI, 31 College Drive

Schedule: 7:30 a.m., registration; 9 a.m., race/walk; 9:45 a.m., kids fun run.

Cost: $25; $15 for kids 14 and under; free for 6 and under kids fun run.

Entertainment: Band of Bob’s, bluegrass group.

Info: nhedscoalition.org/ calendar/hoofbeats2018.

Girls on the Run Spring 5K Celebration

Memorial Field, 70 South Fruit St.

Schedule: 8:30 a.m., registration; 10 a.m., four-wave 5K start time.

Cost: General Registration, $25 (9 and above); $10 (8 and under). Day of registration, $30 (9 and above); $15 (8 and under).

Information: girlsontherunnh.org/5k

June 3

NHAHPERD Family Fun Run/Walk 5K

NHTI, 31 College Drive

Schedule: 8 a.m., registration; 9 a.m. race begins.

Cost: Before race day, $20; $12 (12 and under 12); $40 (family). Race day, $30; $15 (12 and under 12), $60 (family)

Information: nhahperd.org

June 8

Foley Fun Run

Penacook Elementary School, 60 Village St.

Schedule: 5:30 p.m., race day registration/packet pickup; 6 p.m., run.

Cost: $15 adults; $10 (6-17).

Penacook Parent/Teacher Group is holding a fun run in honor of former principal Chris Foley. It was one of his desires to have a race at the school as a community event. The hope is to make it an annual event. Proceeds will fund two sport scholarships for PES students, a school wide assembly or event, and/or a Beyond the Bell program. Registration is capped at 250 registrants

Race amenities: Free dinner for racers, concessions for the family, picnic area for family and supporters, and a balloon twister.

Information: localraces.com/events/ concord-nh/foley-fun-run

June 9

Over the River and Through the Woods 5K

Northeast Delta Dental, 1 Delta Drive.

Schedule: 8 a.m., race-day registration; 10 a.m., run.

Cost: $20

Info: runcarsnh.com/ over-the-river-5k.

June 23

Runner’s Alley Capital City Classic 10K

Market Days, City Plaza, downtown Concord.

Schedule: 6:30 a.m., registration; 8 a.m., race; 9 a.m., kids run.

Cost: $30 through end of May. $25 (19 and under).

Proceeds benefit The Friends Program and Intown Concord

Information: runnersalley.com/ccc10k.

June 24

Paws on the Pavement 5K

Northeast Delta Dental, 1 Delta Drive.

Schedule: 7:30 a.m., registration; 9 a.m., run.

Cost: $30; $10 (12 and under); $5 (dogs).

Information: pawsonthepavement5k.com

July 21

Bill Luti 5 Miler & Kids Fun Run

Memorial Field, 70 South Fruit St.

Schedule: 7 a.m., registration; 9 a.m., run.

Cost: $15 (plus fees); $25 day of.

Info: gsrs.com/luti

Aug 2

Run United 5K

Northeast Delta Dental, 1 Delta Drive

Schedule: 5:45 p.m., kids fun run, 6 p.m.. run.

Cost: $25; $30, after early registration. $10, (14-20); free, 13 and under.

Info: rununited5k.com

Aug. 25

5K Race to the Ledges

Concord Hospital, 250 Pleasant St.

Schedule: 7 a.m. registration; 9 a.m., run/walk.

Cost: $20 through Aug. 23; $25 after Aug. 23. Free, children 6 an.

Information: genesishcc.com/GL5K

Down the road

Oct. 7: Northeast Delta Dental New England Half Marathon

Oct. 27: Wicked FIT Run

Dec. 16: Jingle Bell Run

