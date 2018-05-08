We found things to do with mom on her very own holiday

We ordered the Country Kitchen Breakfast at the Country Kitchen in Newport. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

While our wives would likely be thrilled if every day was Mother’s Day, it is sadly recognized (officially) just one day out of the year.

That doesn’t mean you can’t do nice things for mom any and every day, but thankfully for all the moms out there, that one day of being pampered and showered with cute, thoughtful gifts is Sunday.

So we figured why not find some great ways to show mom you care.

Food

We found three spots (and there’e probably more) to take mom for a big meal that might be a little bit more tasty than the one you’d whip up.

Presidential Oaks (200 Pleasant St.) is hosting a Mother’s Day breakfast buffet on Sunday from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Big Oak Cafe.

Cost is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children 10 and under. As an added bonus, all mothers will receive a complimentary gift. Reservations are required by calling Krista at 724-6111.

The Red Blazer (72 Manchester St.) is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost is $28.99 for adults, $13.99 for children 6 to 12 and $6.99 for kids 3 to 5 years old.

Reservations are encouraged and strongly recommended by calling 224-4101.

The Granite Restaurant (96 Pleasant St.) is hosting a brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost is $45 for adults, $38 for seniors (65 and older) and $20 for children 6 to 12. Call 227-9000 to make a reservation.

Things that grow

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, head down to the Concord City Auditorium for the annual perennial exchange.

Perennial plants are ambitious, persistent and wandering. If you’ve got a flock of phlox, a host of hosta, a diorama of daisies, dig some up, split them, put them in cans or boxes and bring them down to the Audi to exchange for new varieties.

And, if you’re just starting a garden, there’ll be some extras for you. And it’s free and open to all.

There will also be Mother’s Day mugs for sale and affordable annuals.

Or you can also make your way down to places like Cole Gardens, Osborne’s Agway or Murray Farms for a new plant.

There’s also the flower route at McLeod Florists, Cobblestone Designs and Cole Gardens.

Party

The Bow Mills United Methodist Women will hold its 44th annual Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friends Banquet on May 15 (next Tuesday) with the evening festivities beginning at 6 p.m.

Entertainment will start the evening off with The Wesley Bell Choir, followed by a chicken coq au vin dinner. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 12 and free for kids under 6 years of age. Call Joan at 228-1154 for reservations by Thursday.

Insider staff

