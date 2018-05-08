Suncook Valley Chorale to sing twice this week

The Suncook Valley Chorale will present its spring program on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, with Scott Lounsbury directing and Calvin Herst joining as the accompanist.

This series is all about LOVE: From the very first awakenings to the possibilities of love, through first dates, explorations, squabbles, into marriage, through years of two becoming one together, and even probing the profundity of conclusion: saying goodbye to a loved one at the end of a long life.

Music covers all of these phases of life and love, and covers each and every emotion one can imagine within a lengthy relationship! We do not have years to sing for you, so we select from the spectrum: jealousy, anger, hope, doubts, devotion, acceptance, faith … and of course, joy.

The SVC is made up of more than 60 singers of all ages. Our musical repertoire includes pop, classical, gospel, jazz and barbershop.

Tickets are available at the door or from Chorale members. Cost is $18, $15 for students/seniors.

For more information, find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/SuncookValleyChorale, or contact Publicity Chair H.A Snyder at publicity@svcnh.org or 780-4968.

H.A. Snyder

