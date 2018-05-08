Garfunkel headlines a huge week of entertainment in Concord

ARCHIV: US-Musiker Art Garfunkel tritt im Madison Square Garden in New York bei einem Konzert anlaesslich des 25-jaehrigen Jubilaeums der Rock & Roll Hall of Fame auf (Foto vom 29.10.09). Garfunkel feiert am Samstag (05.11.11) seinen siebzigsten Geburtstag. Foto: Henny Ray Abrams/AP/dapd Henny Ray Abrams

It isn’t too often that an eight-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer comes to Concord, but this Thursday will be one of those times when legendary singer Art Garfunkel comes to play at the Concord City Auditorium. There are also quite a few films and events at Red River Theatres this week, so good luck squeezing everything into your schedule.

Music

Tuesday

Mike Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Comedy at Area 23 at 9 p.m., sign-ups at 8:30.

Wednesday

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Under-21 Open Mic at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Thursday

Art Garfunkel at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49-$99 and can be accessed through concordcityauditorium.org.

Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Andy Laliotis and Matt Poirier at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

Alan Roux Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Natalie Turgeon at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Stuck in Time at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Matt Poirier at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Fiesta Melon at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

The Rail Kings at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

BorderStone at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 30 p.m.

Theater

Film screening of Intelligent Lives at Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20-$50 at iod.unh.edu/IL_Premiere. More info on page 8.

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com.

8 by Eight at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com. More info on page 4.

Les Miserables at Concord High School on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

Movies at Red River

Tully (R/2018/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:45

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:45

Lean On Pete (R/2018/121 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 7:40

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05

Isle of Dogs (PG-13/2018/101 min.)

Tuesday: 5:25

The Death of Stalin (R/2018/107 min.)

Tuesday: 5:35

Wednesday: 5:35

Thursday: 5:35

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (R/2017/106 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:50

Thursday: 2:10, 7:50

The Winning of Barbara Worth (NR/1926/89 min.)

Thursday: 7

Silent film to be accompanied by live music.

Youth MOVE NH Presents: Resilience

Wednesday: 7

Screening is free, but registration is required through redrivertheatres.org.

Kiki’s Delivery Service (G/1989/103 min.)

Saturday: 10 a.m.

Bring your own baby!

All movie times are p.m. unless otherwise noted.

