VIDEO: Dan Zanes and Friends play for Friendly Kitchen

By Insider Staff - May 8, 2018 |
Dan Zanes played a pair of benefit concerts for the Friendly Kitchen last weekend at the Concord Community Music School. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Dan Zanes was joined by his wife, Claudia Eliaza and longtime friends Donald Saaf and Matthew Sharff for a pair of benefit concerts for the Friendly Kitchen last weekend at the Concord Community Music School. The fundraising concerts collected $500 for Concord’s soup kitchen that will no doubt be put to good use.
