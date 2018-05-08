VIDEO: Dan Zanes and Friends play for Friendly Kitchen

Dan Zanes played a pair of benefit concerts for the Friendly Kitchen last weekend at the Concord Community Music School. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Dan Zanes was joined by his wife, Claudia Eliaza and longtime friends Donald Saaf and Matthew Sharff for a pair of benefit concerts for the Friendly Kitchen last weekend at the Concord Community Music School. The fundraising concerts collected $500 for Concord’s soup kitchen that will no doubt be put to good use.

