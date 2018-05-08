Bulletin Board: Concord Theatre, concert and drinking water

Movies, music and posters sought

Red River Theatres is looking for donations for its annual fundraiser – the Music, Movie & Poster Sale – to be held during Market Days, June 21-23.

If you have any gently used records, tapes, CDs or DVDs you would like to donate they can be dropped off at the Red River box office during business hours. If you can’t make it to the theater, call Mike at 568-9241 to arrange a pickup. All money raised goes to support your local nonprofit independent movie theater.

Mike Hogan

Storytime at Gibson’s Saturday

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Gibson’s Bookstore storytime special guests Deborah Bruss and Matt Forrest Esenwine will teach your children (okay, the children will teach us) how to pronounce dinosaur names while also teaching everyone how to successfully plan a birthday party with minimal dinosaur interference, as they present Don’t Ask a Dinosaur! Tyranosaurus Rex is eager to help wrap gifts, but his claws keep snagging the ribbon, and the Sauroposeidon keeps lifting the banners up waaaaay too high!

Gibson’s Bookstore

Nature journaling series at Audubon

Join artist Becky Darling from the Kimball Jenkins School of Art for a four-part nature journaling series.

The instructor will give an introduction to nature journaling through art and writing. We will look at various types of nature journals and view some of the ways others are creating unique and personal journals recording their experiences with nature. Instruction will be given in drawing and painting with watercolor. All levels welcome. Students will be joined by a New Hampshire Audubon naturalist to help guide the class through outdoor exploration.

Each class will involve some time spent outside sketching. There will be other options available for those who need to work inside.

Cost is $180 for members and $220 for non-members.

For questions about the class or the supplies, contact the instructor at rdarling@mcttelecom.com.

N.H. Audubon

Addiction loss group on May 16

Concord Regional VNA will hold Loss After Addiction Drop-In Discussion Group, a new offering for anyone adjusting to the death of a loved one to addiction, on May 16 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. Loss After Addiction is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Special St. Paul’s concert Saturday

St. Paul’s choir, musicians and special guests will present “Sinfully Sweet: Sing us a song” on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Tad’s Place, 149 Eastside Drive. It’s a program of favorite tunes, wicked desserts and a fabulous silent auction and gift basket raffle

Tickets are $20 and available at stpaulsconcord.org and at St. Paul’s Church, 21 Centre St. Proceeds support the full range of ministries within our parishes and beyond.

AshleyJane Boots

Concord Theatre talk at library

On Thursday, author Paul Brogan will give a talk about the history of the Concord Theatre and his upcoming book at the Concord Public Library at 6 p.m.

Brogan will be joined by Joe Gleason of the Capitol Center for the Arts, who will discuss the future of the Concord Theatre project.

Paul Brogan

Free mini golf for AARP members

It’s time to get outside, enjoy the outdoors and have some fun! That is why AARP New Hampshire is hosting free miniature golf for AARP members. It’s all happening on May 25, from noon to 3 p.m., at Chuckster’s, 9 Bailey Road in Chichester. And May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Chuckster’s Cave Course, 53 Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett.

Rain or shine, AARP members – and one guest per member – can join the miniature golfing fun for one free round. No reservations are required, but AARP members must show their membership card.

Whether you’re 50 or 85, rediscover miniature golf and find your inner kid.

Oh, and while you’re there, stop by the AARP tent, meet AARP staff and volunteers, and find out about other fun events in your community. (Free ice cream nights are just around the corner!)

Jamie Bulen

Wednesday’s Wisdom this week

Wednesday’s Wisdom will held this week at Mill Brook Gallery & Sculpture Garden with speaker Kathy Lowe from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lowe, a native of New Hampshire, is part of a family of vaudeville and circus performers, including her songwriter Uncle Tom and three singing sisters. Lowe’s creations are from her heart, inspired by a deep desire to weave her theatrical upbringing with New Hampshire’s pristine natural environment and to provide healing to others.

She will talk about her background and her original songs of nature, Petreflection Photography (reflections of earth in water), and will facilitate a group experience of resonance and vibration for healing.

Wednesdays’ Wisdom is held on the second Wednesday of each month and is a pot luck and BYO (wine, beer or other drinks).

Pam Tarbell

Genealogy Society to host speaker

The New Hampshire Society of Genealogists will present Blaine Bettinger, The Genetic Genealogist, on May 19 at the Grappone Conference Center.

Bettinger is an intellectual property attorney, a DNA educator, author of two DNA books, and the long-running blog, The Genetic Genealogist. His lectures will combine traditional techniques and modern genetic research. The workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $35 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Registration includes continental breakfast and luncheon and must be received by Saturday.

For additional information and directions, go to nhsog.org or email president@nhsog.org.

Cynthia O’Neil

GoodLife is turning five with a party

Celebrate GoodLife’s 5th Anniversary on June 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Please join us for a festive evening celebrating the stars of GoodLife – our donors, participants and instructors.

Friends, colleagues and the public are invited to gather together with us to commemorate our fifth year of providing new programs and activities for those 50 years and older.

The evening features free samples from Live Juice, appetizers and a wine bar, a silent auction, live entertainment, a photo booth, games and more!

Cost is $35 for the evening and includes two drink tickets.

For more information, call 228-6630.

GoodLife

It’s drinking water week in Concord

Concord General Services encourages the community to celebrate Drinking Water Week (May 6-12).

This year’s theme, “Protect the Source,” focuses on ways water consumers can take personal responsibility in caring for their tap water and protecting it at its source. Penacook Lake is the primary water source for Concord, and the city is a leader for source water protection by owning the surrounding land of the lake and prohibiting all recreational activity on Penacook Lake since 1951.

During dry periods, the lake is supplemented when necessary with water from the Contoocook River. The Water Treatment Plant processes an average of four million gallons of water a day before distribution to the approximate 12,000 service connections in the city.

From source to tap, Concord General Services works to ensure the Concord community has continued access to the best quality of water at all times.

The public is invited to schedule a tour of the city’s Water Treatment Plant for an overview of Concord’s public water supply by visiting concordnh.gov/tours or calling Concord General Services at 228-2737.

Learn more about Concord water in celebration of Drinking Water Week at concordnh.gov/water.

Angelina Zulkic

Caregivers talk at Red Blazer May 15

AARP New Hampshire is offering a CAREversation – engaging interactive conversations about family caregiving – on May 15 at 5 p.m. in The Red Blazer function room, 72 Manchester St.

The lightly-facilitated conversation about family caregiving will help you: Discover five key steps to aid you in your caregiving journey; Connect and exchange tips and ideas with fellow caregivers; and explore local caregiving resources available in your community.

Participants can register at aarp.cvent.com/caregtma or by calling 1-800-278-1045.

Registration is required and space is limited.

Jamie Bulen

Chamber names Pinnacle winners

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce proudly recognizes the following businesses and individuals who have demonstrated professional excellence and commitment to the Chamber and the community, with its 2018 Pinnacle Awards:

Small Business of the Year: Warrenstreet Architects Inc.

Business of the Year: Duprey Hospitality, LLC.

Business Leader of the Year: Cindy Flanagan, Concord Dance Academy.

Nonprofit Business of the Year: Intown Concord

The Chamber will recognize the 2018 honorees at its 13th Annual Pinnacle Awards Luncheon on June 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.

The luncheon also includes the announcement of the 2018 W. Grant McIntosh Volunteer of the Year Award and Concord’s Young Professional of the Year (both are confidential until the event), as well as recognition of the Leadership Greater Concord Class of 2018. Tickets are $45 and include a full service, seated luncheon.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 224-2508, events@concordnhchamber.com, or register online at ConcordNHChamber.com/key-events.

Kristina Carlson

