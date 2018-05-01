We figured out how to escape The Enigma

A Concord Insider/Monitor team tackles The Enigma at the Escape Room in Concord on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz Sarah Pearson (right) and her mother Lucie Kinney arrange pieces of a puzzle during a Concord Insider/Monitor team tackle of The Enigma at the Escape Room in Concord on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz A Concord Insider/Monitor team, including Caitlin Andrews (left) and Tim Goodwin, tackles The Enigma at the Escape Room in Concord on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz A Concord Insider/Monitor team, including Caitlin Andrews (left) and Hannah Sampadian, tackles The Enigma at the Escape Room in Concord on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz A Concord Insider/Monitor team, including Tim Goodwin, tackles The Enigma at the Escape Room in Concord on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz A Concord Insider/Monitor team, including Tim Goodwin, tackles The Enigma at the Escape Room in Concord on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

While my first experience at Concord Escape Room was a blast, those 15 final seconds (that we went over) have haunted me ever since.

It was actually my first-ever attempt to get out of a room that was designed and built to keep me inside – at least until the digital clock hits all zeroes – and in my eyes I failed. Not just because me and my three partners in mystery solving cracked the final puzzle just after the timer ran out, but I made some crucial mistakes down the home stretch that could have made all the difference.

Sure, The Sanctuary was meant for groups of at least six, but the four of us were a well-oiled machine that night and nearly pulled off the impossible. Okay, well maybe not impossible, but quite difficult to say the least.

So when I got an email early last month about the opening of the latest room, The Enigma, I couldn’t wait for a chance at redemption. Even though it was a different room, I had to take another crack at getting out – on time.

Owner Greg Slossar had given us a sneak peek at the framework of the room last time – although there was nothing that gave us any idea of what it would be like. Slossar asked us to hold off a week or two until the room was used a little more and some of the kinks worked out, so we finally made our way there last week. Some of the team was the same. I was joined by Monitor editors Sarah Pearson and Hannah Sampadian, who also were on the team that conquered The Library. Caitlin Andrews, Liz Frantz and Sarah’s mom, Lucie Kinney, gave us six, which was just two shy of the recommended number.

The Enigma only gives you 60 minutes, same as The Library, but 15 minutes less than The Sanctuary.

That’s okay, with two extra people, this shouldn’t be much of a problem.

When you walk in the room, you quickly notice there are a lot of doors – six to be exact. And after The Sanctuary, where there were multiple rooms involved, your mind starts running wild.

Since I was the one who set this up (and would be documenting the evening), I got the pleasure of reading the half page intro to the room. The Cliff Notes version is that there was this scientist guy named Professor Or, who had spent his life trying to figure out how to turn lead into gold. And it turned him mad.

At the beginning of any escape room (at least the two I’ve been a part of) there’s this mad dash to find clues, really any clues that will help you get closer to being able to leave the room.

There were the previously mentioned abundance of doors, all of which serve a purpose. Or do they?

On one wall, there was this collection of switches and bunch of little drawers that had to be part of something bigger.

Another wall contained this giant collection of symbols that was intriguing, yet mind boggling at the same time. There was also a key hanging within a box that seemed very important, but we had no idea how to access it. The wall puzzle, one of those that you have to guide your way through it with a handle was utterly frustrating, so I personally gave up. Did I mention the all the drawers?

Soon, and I can’t remember who, one of the group made a break through. I’d love to tell you what it was, but that wouldn’t be fair. I’ve probably already told you too much, even though I really haven’t said anything.

That one clue led to a drawer opening up and then a door, and soon another room.

We were cruising right along and it was just a matter of time before all the pieces of the puzzle fell into place. There actually is a puzzle. And who would have thought a black light would come into play? Or that you’d need extension cords for . . . You’ll have to play the room to find out.

Now to be perfectly honest, I really didn’t contribute a whole lot. Sure, I helped with a couple things here and there, but the credit for escape goes to my teammates. And maybe it was better that way, since my previous blunder prevented us from exiting The Sanctuary in the allotted time.

As for our time in The Enigma: We finished with just under three minutes remaining. It sure felt good to walk out that room (which you can do at any time; the door you walk in is never locked) with plenty of time left on that big digital clock.

It sure was nice to get some redemption, even if it does kinda feel like the backup quarterback boasting about a Super Bowl victory.

