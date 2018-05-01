Pierce Manse to host plant sale

In partnership with Canterbury Plantation, the Pierce Manse is hosting a spring plant sale on Saturday and Sunday at the home that was once lived in by the only president from New Hampshire.

Since it has been a bit of a wonky spring thus far, and just recently started to warm up for the growing season, Kevin Bragg, owner of Canterbury Plantation, was in a wait and see approach as to what would be available at the sale.

The original plan was to have things like annuals, herbs, vegetable transplants, and a selection of heirloom varieties.

And there will definitely be a good selection of items to chose from. Bragg said he will have things like scented geraniums, bay (as in the leaves plant) and fragrant perennials.

There will be lots of herbs like thyme and mint, including a number of mint varieties we never knew existed. Did you know you could get chocolate, apple and strawberries and cream? Neither did we.

You should also expect to see annuals like marigolds.

Bragg will also be offering the option for vouchers for things that just weren’t ready to bring to the sale – like vegetable starters. With the vouchers, you can go to Canterbury Plantation at a later date and pick out what you want and the money will still go to the Pierce Manse.

The sales proceeds will support the Pierce Brigade’s preservation of the Pierce Manse. With a house the age of the Pierce Manse (well over 100 years) there is always something to be done to keep it in good shape. It has been open to the public for 44 years so there are things that just need to be updated.

The sale will run Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pierce Manse, 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane.

Insider staff

