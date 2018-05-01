On Stage: What if ‘The Odd Couple’ was a pair of women?

The Bow High School performing arts club will put on three performances of The Odd Couple, The Female Version this weekend. Courtesy of Sarah Evans The Bow High School performing arts club will put on three performances of The Odd Couple, The Female Version this weekend. Courtesy of Sarah Evans The Bow High School performing arts club will put on three performances of The Odd Couple, The Female Version this weekend. Courtesy of Sarah Evans

Sharing a living space with someone can be challenging. Whether it be a sibling, significant other or a child, there will undoubtedly be things about that person that drives you bonkers.

That’s the basic idea behind Neal Simon’s play, The Odd Couple, which features an unlikely pairing. Felix Unger, a neurotic, neat freak newswriter, is thrown out by his wife, and moves in with his friend Oscar Madison, a sportswriter who doesn’t really care for keeping things all clean and tidy. The living agreement is a recipe for disaster.

Everyone knows the story – at least we assume that’s the case. It’s been around for more than four decades. But until recently, we had no idea that Simon had taken the story one step further and created The Odd Couple, The Female Version.

It tells the tale of Olive Madison, a messy and untidy woman, and her recently dumped friend, Florence Unger. During Madison’s weekly Trivia Pursuit get together with the girls, she invites Unger to move in.

“It’s really the same script,” said Sarah Evans, choral and theatre director at Bow High. “All they do is flip the gender.”

From there, the nerves are tested and the friendship taken to the brink of extinction.

“There’s a lot of adult humor, but not in a vulgar way,” Evans said.

And if you’re a fan of The Odd Couple franchise, which included three television sitcoms, a film and a cartoon, or you’re familiar with the story and can relate, you’ll want to make see how the female version stacks up.

The Bow High performing arts club will tackle the show with a cast of eight, a much different type of show than Evans is used to choosing.

“I was looking for a smaller cast show,” Evans said. “Because I’m always looking for a way to feature our students and to push them.”

Last summer, she read a ton of plays looking for the right balance for the upcoming school year and stumbled across the female version.

“When I read it, it made me laugh out loud,” Evans said.

And without a ton of male members in the club, this show fit perfectly to cap off the school year.

“This is a really great opportunity to work with a few of them on some very meaty roles,” Evans said.

Elizabeth Parker has taken on the role of Unger, while Allison Leger was cast as Madison.

At one point, they go on a double date with the Costazuela brothers, Manolo and Jesus, played by Jonathan Cross and Bobby Mullen (the only two male characters in the productions). It does not go quite as planned.

“All sorts of hilarity ensues,” Evans said.

The Odd Couple, The Female Version will have a three-show run this weekend in the Bow High auditorium. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students and seniors, and are available at the door.

“For everyone who’s familiar with the story, this is a fun twist,” Evans said.

