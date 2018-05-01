Entertainment: Three on-stage productions to keep you busy

If you’re into theater then this is the week you’ve been waiting for.

There are three main stage shows ranging from the high school ranks to the final installment of the Community Players of Concord’s 90th season.

With it being the beginning of the month, many places didn’t have their up to date music information online, so use this lineup as a starting point and if you don’t see your favorite spot here, check in with them as the week goes along.

Enjoy your week!

Music

Tuesday

Mike Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Jam Night at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Jared Steer at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Eric Klaxton lectures on the topic of “The Jazz Piano Trio from Jelly Roll Morton to Today” in Bach Lunch Series at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Saturday

Dinner with Messineo at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo con Música Increíble featuring Sensitive Men, Hometown Eulogy, and The Sensual Sequoias at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Dan Zanes, Claudia Eliaza, and Donald Saaf at Concord Community Music School to benefit the Friendly Kitchen. Kids show at 10 a.m. Adults and families show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults; $10 children (12 and younger) and seniors.

Sunday

Mike Alberici at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Jazz Jam Session at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Mike Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Shakespeare in Hollywood, Community Players of Concord, at the Concord City Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. What if two of the fairies from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Oberon and Puck, somehow came to life, walked onto the movie set for the Shakespeare play, and were mistaken for substitute actors and cast to play themselves? Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for children 17 and under and seniors.

The Odd Couple, Female Version at Bow High School on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $7 for students and seniors.

8 by Eight, Brownwater Productions, at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. A comedic cocktail of cowboys, mobsters, housewives, truckers, aliens, and time travelers. Eight actors portray over 30 characters in eight sketches. Tickets are $12 to $17.

Tales Told at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday (today) at 7:30 p.m. Inspired by “The Moth” series, audience members put their name in a hat for an opportunity to share a five-minute true tale centered around the evening’s theme. Tickets are $12 to $17.

N.H. Writers Project Hatbox Readings at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday 6 p.m. A semi-regular theatrical and literary event series where actors read entertaining selections from works in progress by three NHWP authors, and the audience offers feedback, critique and reactions. Tickets are $12 to $17.

Movies at Red River

Lean On Pete (R/2018/ 121 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8

Isle Of Dogs (PG-13/ 2018/101 min.)

Tuesday: 5:25, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 5:25, 7:50

The Leisure Seeker (R/ 2017/112 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05

The Death of Stalin (R/ 2018/107 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:10

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:45

Super Saturday Morning: The LEGO Batman Movie (PG / 2017 / 104 min.)

Saturday: 10 a.m.

The IF Project

Wednesday: 5

Movie times are p.m. unless noted.

