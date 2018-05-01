Clean up the city by filling some of those blue bags

Now that spring is (finally) here, you’re going to start noticing all the things the large piles of snow kept under wraps for the last few months – mainly trash.

We’ve never quite understood why people think it’s okay to basically use the outdoors as their personal trash can, but unfortunately it happens and the rest of us are forced to live with it. While we always want to pick up trash whenever we see it lying in the road, on a sidewalk or in the woods, we don’t always have the necessary tools for removal: trash bags, gloves or in some instances, a hazmat suit.

The best idea is to pick a day, etch out a couple hours and head out to a spot in town for some good old-fashioned cleanup. And the Concord General Services’s Blue Bag Program is the perfect way to get involved. The program was created to combat litter in the city’s public right of way.

It’s open to anyone – individuals, neighborhood groups, businesses, organizations – who want to collect some trash in the city. The best part is that the General Services crew will coordinate to collect and properly dispose of the litter. So all you have to do is bag it up, and they’ll do the rest.

To participate in the program is really easy. You must complete a release form and return it to the Administration Division Manager, Adam Clark. Just remember to fill out the appropriate form depending on if you’re collecting in a group or if it’s a solo mission.

Then, go pick up some blue bags from General Services (311 N. State St.) If you have an idea of how many bags you’ll need that’s usually good, just so you don’t have too many or not enough.

Next up is the actual collection. Roundup as many people as you can, pick an area of the city that you’ve noticed could need some trash removal and start filling those bags. The bags just need to be left by the road so they’re accessible for pick up.

And lastly, let Clark know the location of your blue bags so they can be collected and gotten rid of properly – the way it should have been in the first place.

Insider staff

