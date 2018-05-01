Cats, cats and even more cats at Everett Arena

If you’re a cat lover, then you’ll want to clear your schedule for the weekend because the Seacoast Cat Club is returning to Everett Arena, for both, count them both, days this weekend.

It might be the first cat show of the new Cat Fanciers’ Association show season, but this is Seacoast’s 40th show and the goal every year is to make it bigger and better.

One of the spectators’ favorite events is the “Pet Me Cats” area. These cats are available to be petted and enjoyed by spectators. They are there with their owners who are ready to field all your questions about kittens, cats and shows – and to further explain how these cats are able to manipulate our lives.

For those who like fast action, the agility ring is the place to be. Come and watch cats who, with the encouragement of their owners, willingly navigate various obstacles, such as jumps and tunnels, and weave through poles. A certified CFA Ringmaster, who is also a club member, is coming all the way from New Jersey to assist at the show.

In addition to the actual judging, which is ongoing both days and is the main reason for the show, there will be vendors with items for both cats and owners, free face painting, a raffle, and a chance to vote for your favorite cat to win the Spectators’ Choice special rosette.

A breed presentation is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m., and it will be an open forum where spectators will be encouraged to ask questions and learn about the personalities of the breeds presented. Unlike the judging rings where spectators watch, the breed presentation encourages people to ask the presenting judge whatever questions might be on their minds: about the breeds and their personalities; about the show itself; about anything cat-related.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., youngsters may choose to participate in the “Kitty/ Kiddie Parade.” This will be like Halloween in May. Kids dress to look like their favorite cat and join in a walk around the hall. Then, it will be on to a show ring where the kids will be able to tell the judge which cat he or she is.

There will be a concession stand for snacks and lunch as well as the Paws Awhile Café where your lunch or snack can be eaten before returning to the show.

As Seacoast has done in the past, they are offering $1 off admission if you bring either cat food or a food donation for the N.H. Food Bank. You can also find a $1-off coupon on the website (seacoastcatclub) or their Facebook page. And there’s also one included in the advertisement on page 12. So you really have no excuse for not taking advantage of the discount.

Admission is $7 for adults; $5 for children 5 to 12 and seniors. Show times are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit seacoastcatclub.

