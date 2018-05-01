Bulletin Board: Paper shredding, hand bells and poetry slam

Tickets remaining for documentary

Dismas Home of New Hampshire, a residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation and reentry program for formerly incarcerated women, have limited tickets remaining for their first awareness and educational event on Wednesday at the Red River Theatres.

The program will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will begin with a pre-screening reception with appetizers prior to the viewing of the New Hampshire premiere of the documentary film, The If Project. The documentary focused on the question: “If there was something someone could have said or done that would have changed the path that lead you here, what would it have been?”

Following the screening, a panel of formerly incarcerated women who are current residents or graduates of Dismas Home will talk about the challenges they face as formerly incarcerated women struggling with trauma, substance use disorder and co-occurring mental illness.

Tickets are required for the event and a limited number are available at eventbrite.com/e/the-forgotten-women-of-new-hampshire-tickets-44278094974 for a donation of $25, $50 or $100. Proceeds from the event will benefit Dismas Home of New Hampshire.

For additional info, visit dismashomenh.org or call 782-3004.

Paul Young

Poetry Slam at Phoenix Nest

Poetry Slam will kick off The Phoenix Nest’s Friday Poetry series this week.

Poets competing must sign up for the slam no later than 6 p.m., when the featured poet for the evening goes on.

As is traditional, judges will be chosen from the audience. Doors open at 5 p.m. BYOB, snacks and soft drinks for sale. Cash prizes for first and second place. Cost is $5 to $15, on a sliding scale.

The Phoenix Nest is located in the Concord Community Arts Center, 40 Thorndike St.

Cheri Haire

Free shred-a-thon at Bank of N.H.

Every day, millions of Americans lose their hard-earned money to identity theft and other types of scams. Last year alone, 13.1 million Americans were struck by identity theft. Protecting your personal information can help reduce your risk of identity theft.

That is why AARP New Hampshire and Bank of New Hampshire have teamed up to offer a “shred-a-thon” at Bank of New Hampshire, 11 Triangle Park Drive, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon

The public can bring three bags or boxes of documents – bank statements, cancelled checks, credit card junk mail, receipts with identifying information and more – for shredding. No magazines or newspapers, please. Documents should be free of large binder clips; staples and paper clips don’t need to be removed.

Con artists steal billions every year and AARP is fighting back with the AARP Fraud Network. It provides resources to help people spot and avoid identity theft and fraud in order to protect themselves and their family. It’s free of charge for everyone.

Get Watchdog Alerts and stay up to date on con artists’ latest tricks by going to aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

Jamie Bulen

Free football clinic at Memorial Field

The New England Patriots Alumni Club will be holding a free non-contact co-ed football clinic for children ages 9 – 14 on May 12 at Memorial Field.

This clinic is ideal for all levels of ability and will be coached by former Patriots players.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the camp starting at 1:30 p.m. Participants will be given a meal at the end of the clinic at 4 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit patriotsalumni.com/football-for-you-new/ffy-concord-nh.

David Gill

Celebrate Pilates Day this Saturday

Each year on the first Saturday in May, the Pilates Method Alliance celebrates Pilates Day.

Pilates Day was created by the PMA to promote awareness of the many benefits that the pilates method brings to every age group, and to promote healthy living.

On Saturday, Concord Pilates will host an open house from 9 to 11 a.m., giving anyone interested in pilates an opportunity to visit the studio and sample the method at no cost.

Teachers will be present and will guide you through exercises on the reformer, chair, trapeze table and spine corrector. All ability levels welcome.

Concord Pilates is located at 2 ½ Beacon St.

For more information, visit concordpilates.com.

Mara Sievers

Tell your story through ConcordTV

Everyone has a story to tell about themselves, their business, their brand. But how do you stand out in the multitude of social media platforms and endless video content begging for the attention of their audience?

This ConcordTV two-session workshop first dives into the concept of telling your story with authenticity and clarity, while learning tips on creating engaging video and understanding video analytics. The second session covers the technical aspects of recording/editing video, and you will put all the pieces together to create a finished product.

This two-session workshop will be held May 11, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and May 18, from 1 to 4:30 pm. Cost is $100 and covers both dates.

Call 226-8872 to register.

ConcordTV

Hand bell choir at Bow Mills Church

Granite State Ringers, a community hand bell choir. will be presenting Americana! on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children, and $20 for families. Proceeds to benefit the Wanakee Campership Fund to send kids to camp.

For more information, visit bowmillsumc.org or call 224-0884.

Joan Day

Lunch & Learn series Thursday

Join The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and the Concord Young Professionals Network on Thursday for the next topic in its Lunch & Learn series: New Hampshire LLCs – What Every New Hampshire Small Business Person Should Know.

In honor of Small Business Month, presenter John Cunningham will share an overview of legal information associated with operating an LLC in New Hampshire.

Registration is complimentary, but required to attend. A light lunch is provided.

The series runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce.

For more info, call 224-2508 or email events@concordnhchamber.com.

Chamber

Nominations sought for AARP

AARP New Hampshire is now accepting nominations for its 2018 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors those Granite Staters 50 years and older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

Nominations will be evaluated by AARP New Hampshire based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, supported AARP’s vision and mission and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

AARP New Hampshire’s Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements: Nominee must be 50 years or older; The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay; The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and mission; Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible; This is not a posthumous award.

An online nomination form can be found at aarp.org/andrusaward. The deadline for application submissions is June 1.

Jamie Bulen

