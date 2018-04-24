Rollins Park is getting two new trees Friday

Community children help plant a sugar maple with donated toy buckets and shovels during an Arbor Day celebration at Rollins Park in Concord on Friday, April 28, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

It was a sad time when the city had to chop down about 200 trees at Rollins Park last year.

Due to an unwelcomed visitor, known as the red pine scale, the plantation of red pine trees were dying and needed to be taken down, along with a group of uninfected mature white pines. As you can imagine, it left quite the hole in the park’s landscape.

But we have good news: The city is about to embark on a replanting initiative that will – with any luck – bring about 100 new trees to the South End park. And it all begins on Friday with the planting of a scarlet oak and a sugar maple for Arbor Day.

The Arbor Day planting has been a tradition that dates back 20 years, including the last several inconjunction with Modern Woodmen of America. While the name may suggest it has something to do with trees and whatnot, Modern Woodmen is actually a fraternal financial services organization who just likes to help out in the community. It just so happens they picked planting trees.

“We’re very community oriented,” said Jim Milliken, who runs the Modern Woodmen Concord office. “Once a month I try to do a community service project.”

Milliken, who grew up in Concord, is a big believer in giving back. In addition to the Arbor Day plantings, Modern Woodmen have partnered with the city for plantings on Storrs Street, near Hermanos, infront of the School Street parking garage, and at Thompson and White parks.

“The really important thing from my point of view is that we’re celebrating Arbor Day and planting trees,” Milliken said.

Modern Woodmen bought the two trees that will be planted at Friday’s Arbor Day ceremony at Rollins Park from 10 a.m. to noon. It will include remarks by Milliken, a proclamation by Mayor Jim Bouley and the star of the show, the planting of the two trees. The city’s General Services crew will dig the holes and place the trees, and Milliken has invited local child care programs to help do the rest. Milliken will bring buckets and shovels and the kiddos will toss the dirt back in the hole.

“I think it’s really important for kids to have the opportunity to plant a tree,” Milliken said. “It’s a really fun program, and the kids can get dirty.”

There will also be a pair of tree related books, Trees: A Peek-Through Picture Book, and Forest Bathing: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness, raffled off by Concord Public Library.

Then, beginning May 1 (hopefully) the city will begin the process of planting 55 trees it purchased thanks to money raised through the adopt-a-tree program. The red pines were planted in rows way back when, but the trees will be more spread out and allow for new walking paths. That’s why they’re only planning to replace about half.

“Our goal for this year was to start the reforestation process,” said Beth Fenstermacher, assistant city planner.

The species will also vary with oak, maple, birch and beech trees, as well as evergreens like fir and spruce. The trees will range in age and size, with calipers (the trunk thickness) from 2 to 4 inches and the evergreens standing from 6 to 12 feet tall. All the species are native or adapted to New Hampshire.

“We didn’t want it to look like a nursery,” Fenstermacher said. “And we want to try and diversify the species.”

There will also be witch hazel and serviceberry trees. And if things go as planned, some fruit and nut trees will be planted for educational purposes.

Once those trees are planted, Fenstermacher said the plan is to plant five to 10 trees in the future – when enough money has been raised. The Concord Lions Club is also donating 10 elm trees. The adopt-a-tree program is ongoing.

The Arbor Day festivities are open to anyone who would like to join.

Related Posts