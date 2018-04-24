On Display: Fairy Tales and Fantasies will catch your eye

Koi Pond Monster, Loring Cheney, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Ferdinand, Carolyn Wright, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Doppelganger Fantasy, Marcosa Santiago, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Garden Fairy, Laury Nichols, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Goats Gruff, Liz Fletcher, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Yellowband Butterfly Fish, Kimberly Leach, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Daydreams, Maureen Redmond-Scura, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Castle, Walker Boyle, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Spirit Flower, Sandra Dukeshire, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Long Legged Lady Bug, Kimberly Leach, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Fishing With Papa, Diana Lind, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Flowers in a Vase, Kathy Hanson, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Titania, Ann Winterling, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Ladies Night Out, Art Anderson, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Poet-Tree, Carol Babineau, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Tale of the Faries, Patricia Woodbridge, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Woodland Hauntings #1, Dale Poirier, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Sea Goddess, Jim Lambert, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Fairy Tales and Fantasies. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

If you happened to catch the last League of N.H. Craftsmen exhibit, it didn’t have that typical vibrant splash of color you probably expect from one of its shows. Which would make sense considering it was called Black and White Encore.

But with the opening of Fairy Tales and Fantasies earlier this month, you will notice quite the drastic change.

“(Black and White Encore) had a certain level of sophistication to it, while this show is just plain fun,” said Standards Manager Catherine Green.

The show was actually a longtime in the making, as the gallery committee sets the themes for exhibits three years in advance. But even though the craftsmen (and craftswomen) had lots of time to prepare and create, Green really never knows what to expect.

“There’s no predicting what will come in and I’m always surprised,” Green said. “I wasn’t thinking of specific fairy tales. I was just interested to see what people came up with.”

The League sets very little guidelines for its juried members when it comes to what they create for an exhibition. Green basically told them to have some fun, not to take it too serious and think about things from their childhood.

“The stories that they wrote up, a lot of them mentioned their own childhood,” Green said.

The fun aspect of the show actually made a difference, as some members who had never exhibited before or hadn’t in a longtime decided to participate in the show.

You’ll see things like wall- mounted dragons, a scene from Three Billy Goats Gruff made out of clay and a handmade Quillon dagger. There are two tree lamps, a pair of marionettes and a castle made out of pewter. There’s this fairy house that has working lights in each room that is just really cool. And that’s just scratching the surface of the exhibit.

“There are always pieces that come in that stand out,” Green said. “It’s interesting to see the scope of the work. It really covers the gamut.”

The exhibit is on display through June 15. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

