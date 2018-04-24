Like comics? You’ll want to be free Saturday

The mosaic homage to Hulk 181 by Matthew DiMasi. Courtesy

It was a little over five years ago when Jason Brodnick first stepped foot in Everett Arena for one of the many events that’s hosted at the Concord skating palace each summer.

Looking around at the space quickly gave him an idea: It would be a great spot for a comic book show.

“It looked like the perfect setting,” Brodnick said. “It felt like a good match.”

So he left his name and number to be on the list for when a date opened up.

“Five years later, I got a call out of the blue,” he said.

Sounds like a tough place to get into. So there was no way he was going to turn down the opportunity. Plus, it came at a really good time. Just last year, Brodnick, who lives in Massachusetts, had opened up an online business selling comic books, Little Giant Comics. But he’s not renting out the entire arena for his own personal business. He’s bringing in sellers and artists from all over the country. If you’re into comics, you might not want to miss it.

“This is the first show I’ve put on, but I’ve done big events before and as a comic collector, I know what I want to see,” he said.

It’s called the Old School Comic Show – and the name says it all.

“I’ve tried to focus purely on the comics and the art,” Brodnick said. “Like the comic shows I grew up going to.”

But while it won’t be like the more recent comic-con shows, that doesn’t mean you can’t show up in your Superman or Hulk costume.

“I don’t have anything catered to it, but I don’t care what you wear,” he said.

The show is Saturday at Everett Arena from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be plenty to keep even the most casual comic fans interested for several hours.

There will be 95 booths with 85 total vendors and artists.

The middle of the arena will feature 60 booths filled with all the comics your heart could desire from vendors from as far away as California, along with original artwork and a couple vintage toy dealers.

“I have three of the top 10 dealers in the world coming to the show,” Brodnick said.

Around the wall, you’ll find comic book artists galore, who will have their work on display, some will be doing live drawings and most will be signing work if you want to bring what you have in your collection – or something you buy at the show.

Now if you’re into comics, a name like Al Milgrom (of Marvel Comics fame) will get your attention. He is what some may consider the headliner of the artists, but Brodnick did his best to put together quite the lineup.

There are also guys like Joe St. Pierre, Alex Cormack and Ryan Browne, who have made quite a name for themselves in the illustrator world from what we were told. And that’s just scratching the surface.

“I handpicked all the artists,” Brodnick said.

Matthew Dimasi, owner of Shattered Comics in Concord and good friend of Brodnick, will also be there – with a special treat. Dimasi’s mosaic homage to Hulk 181 on the cover of Hunt For Wolverine #1 will be released at the beginning of show. It had a 3,000 print run, but copies are expected to go quickly.

In addition, CBCS will be at the show accepting submissions, witnessing signatures and answering any grading questions you may have about a comic in your collection. For those who don’t know, CBCS is a comic book certification and grading company.

The Comic Hunters will be at the show offering free evaluations all day, and Susan Cicconi of The Restoration Lab, a professional paper conservator for more than 30 years, will be on hand.

“She’s probably the best at what she does in the industry,” Brodnick said.

There’s a lot more going on – way more than we can fit on this page, so check out littlegiantcomics.com/old-school-comic-show.html for all the up-to-date information.

“From what I’ve heard, there’s a buzz in the comic community,” Brodnick said.

Admission to the Old School Comic Show will cost you just $5 – and it’s free for kids 12 and under.

“For $5, people can have a heck of an experience,” Brodnick said. “It’s going to be a great time.”

But if you plan on leaving with a few new books for your collection, you might want to bring a little extra money – it sounds like there will be a lot to choose from.

