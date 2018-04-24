How prepared are you for that next project?

Not everyone is handy in the sense they spend every weekend tackling another project around the house. Some people just don’t have the first clue when it comes to fixing, building or improving their home.
But just because you’re not out there tearing down walls or putting up a new addition, that doesn’t mean you don’t need to be prepared for the inevitable – something going drastically wrong at 10 p.m. on a Saturday night.
It can be stressful to think about, but what will make the situation less stressful is being prepared – with the right tools. And no we’re not talking about that drawer in your kitchen with scissors, a letter opener and masking tape.
We stopped by Rocky’s Ace Hardware on Loudon Road last week and got the grand tour from manager Tom Worthington. We asked to be treated like a first-time homeowner with no tools to speak of – something Worthington sees more than you’d think.
So he suggested we start with a hammer (top left) and a drill with drill bits (second from top right) because they’re both so useful and versatile and will be needed for so many little things. And don’t forget the nails/screws (bottom left) to go with them. A tape measure (left middle) is always a good thing to have around. A utility knife and set of screwdrivers (bottom row) can both come in handy, as well. Don’t forget to add a stud finder and set of saw horses to the list, too.
You will almost certainly come across something that needs to be painted, so a new brush (top right), some puddy (to fix any holes), caulking and sandpaper are always a nice addition to the old workbench. And of course, you’ll want to have some eye protection (second from bottom right) – just in case. As you get a little more comfortable and handy, the sky is the limit for tools. We found circular saws, chop saws, sawzalls. You’ll likely need a shop vac if you start using those.
And that’s just for the stuff that’s needed for your actual house. The outside area adds another layer with rakes, shovels, lawnmower and weed whacker.
There’s a lot to consider when building your tool box. It will take time, but just keep adding to it and soon you’ll be ready for just about any scenario – or project – that may come up.