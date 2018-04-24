How prepared are you for that next project?

If you have any type of home improvement project planned, you'll likely be doing some painting. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Sandpaper is always good to have around the house. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Depending on your level of expertise, you might need a few power tools to complete your next project. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Saw horses are a must on the project front. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Whether you're building a wall or hanging up some pictures, a hammer is a good thing to have around. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Screwdrivers are a must for the tool box. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff You'll always need to measure something while doing your next project. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Having a utility knife can make things a lot easier. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff A drill can make life a lot easier in all kinds of scenarios. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Need to take down a wall or do some heavy demo? A sawzall is a good thing to have. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Safety first. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff You never know when you're going to need a screw or nail, so having a couple boxes lying around is a good idea. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff With any project, you're going to make a mess so a shop vac is quite handy. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff You'll need a rake if you want to get that yard looking all improved. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Dirt doesn't dig itself. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff A garden hose is a big help when watering flowers, washing the car or spraying that nosy neighbor. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Chainsaws can be a big help when getting rid of that dead tree that's about to fall on your roof. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Not everyone is handy in the sense they spend every weekend tackling another project around the house. Some people just don’t have the first clue when it comes to fixing, building or improving their home.

But just because you’re not out there tearing down walls or putting up a new addition, that doesn’t mean you don’t need to be prepared for the inevitable – something going drastically wrong at 10 p.m. on a Saturday night.

It can be stressful to think about, but what will make the situation less stressful is being prepared – with the right tools. And no we’re not talking about that drawer in your kitchen with scissors, a letter opener and masking tape.

We stopped by Rocky’s Ace Hardware on Loudon Road last week and got the grand tour from manager Tom Worthington. We asked to be treated like a first-time homeowner with no tools to speak of – something Worthington sees more than you’d think.

So he suggested we start with a hammer (top left) and a drill with drill bits (second from top right) because they’re both so useful and versatile and will be needed for so many little things. And don’t forget the nails/screws (bottom left) to go with them. A tape measure (left middle) is always a good thing to have around. A utility knife and set of screwdrivers (bottom row) can both come in handy, as well. Don’t forget to add a stud finder and set of saw horses to the list, too.

You will almost certainly come across something that needs to be painted, so a new brush (top right), some puddy (to fix any holes), caulking and sandpaper are always a nice addition to the old workbench. And of course, you’ll want to have some eye protection (second from bottom right) – just in case. As you get a little more comfortable and handy, the sky is the limit for tools. We found circular saws, chop saws, sawzalls. You’ll likely need a shop vac if you start using those.

And that’s just for the stuff that’s needed for your actual house. The outside area adds another layer with rakes, shovels, lawnmower and weed whacker.

There’s a lot to consider when building your tool box. It will take time, but just keep adding to it and soon you’ll be ready for just about any scenario – or project – that may come up.

