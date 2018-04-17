There are so many options for spring vacation activities in Concord you won’t know what to do with yourself

We found this item explaining how a hair straightener works at a place in Concord that's popular with school kids and science buffs of all ages. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Spring break for Concord schools is next week, and many parents are probably about to hear the famous phrase: “I’m bored.”

Now you parents out there can counter with, “Oh yeah?” before whipping out this copy of the Insider and showing those apathetic teens that there’s plenty to do right here in the capital city.

Since it is a little bit on short notice, there aren’t a ton of week-long special programs available at this time, but there are several happenings that don’t require prior registration or sign-ups or anything like that, so we rounded up those kinds of events for you.

Enjoy your spring break!

The Place

Spend time relaxing and save money during school vacation at The Place Studio & Gallery. Drop in during school vacation and enjoy 2-for-1 studio sitting fees. Choose from a list of drop-in art-making activities, including canvas, glass and ceramic painting, as well as decoupage and alcohol inks. No experience is required – staff will help you get started and along the way, as needed.

School vacation week drop-in hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There is a private event Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Studio sitting fees are $6 for children, $8 for students 12 and older/seniors, and $10 for adults. Prices include all-day studio sitting fee (2 for 1) plus the cost of the item you paint or decorate. Items range in cost from $1 to $30, with most items in the $5 to $10 range. No RSVP is required, but please call ahead if arriving in the last hour (they may close an hour early if no one is seated for art-making).

Go to theplaceconcord.com or call 369-4906 for more information.

Concord Public Library

Concord Public Library has a week of fun planned for spring break week. On Monday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. there will be an Earth Day craft that will involve dirt, seeds and a little water. On Tuesday the movie Wonder will be shown from 1 to 3 p.m. On Wednesday you can make sun-catchers from recycled materials from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. “You put it in a window and it’s colorful and pretty,” said Pam Stauffacher, children’s services manager. On Thursday the library will host the regular Video Game Club meeting from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Then on Friday they’ll be making DIY nature journals.

All events are on a drop-in basis, and all are free. Go to concordpubliclibrary.net or call 225-8670 for more.

Discovery Center

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will expand its hours for spring vacation. The space museum will be open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the spring break week.

This will be your last chance to see the exhibit True or False, which wraps up April 29. Planetarium shows during the week include Wildest Weather in the Solar System on Saturdays and Sundays at noon; The Little Star That Could on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.; Black Holes on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m.; Ice Worlds on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m.; and Tonight’s Sky on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Go to starhop.com or call 271-7827 for more info.

Evo Rock + Fitness

Evo Rock + Fitness School “Break-Through” Camps are designed around school holidays to provide a great activity for kids ages 6 to 12.

Kids will be totally psyched at reaching the top of the 40-foot walls, playing games and learning new skills. Kids enjoy the physical benefits of climbing while getting plenty of social interaction.

Price is $45 per day and includes rentals, climbing, arts and crafts and games. Each additional child will be $40 per day. Individual days as well as the full week are available.

Camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early drop-off and pick-up times are available from 8 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. for an additional $10 regardless of how many children. Early drop-off and late pick-up must be scheduled in advance.

Go to evorock.com or call 715-9171 for more information.

Audubon

New Hampshire Audubon’s McLane Center offers a spring break camp, but by the time you read this there will almost certainly be no openings left.

Not to worry, though, because Woodcock Walk will be offered on Monday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Join Pam Hunt at the McLane Center, 84 Silk Farm Road, for the popular spring trip to see and hear the mating display of the American Woodcock. If you’re lucky, you might just hear an owl as well.

For more info, contact Pam Hunt at biodiva@myfairpoint.net or 753-9137.

