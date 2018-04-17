Looking for knowledge before baby comes?

When it comes to having a child or caring for a newborn, you will probably have a lot of questions that you’d like answered. And you’re not alone – trust us, we’re parents too.

So we poked around and found a ton of great resources you can use when the questions or concerns come up.

Concord Hospital

The Family Place is the spot within the hospital group for classes new parents will need. There are a lot of options for parents to get ready for the next phase of their life.

Expectations: Preparing for Your First Birth is the hospital’s child birth class that are offered on scheduled Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Certified childbirth educators review the process of labor and birth, methods for relaxation, comfort measures, birthing positions, postpartum and welcoming baby. Feeding your and comforting your baby, as well as transitioning into parenthood are discussed. A tour of The Family Place is included with this class. Cost is $100 for the couple.

Tours of The Family Place are held on Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. and allows you to get a guided tour of the unit highlights and what you can expect during your hospital stay.

The tours precede a different class held each Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. – which are all free. Labor Support is held the first Tuesday of the month and is an open discussion with a maternity nurse when it comes to questions about having your child.

Amazing Newborns is the second Tuesday and focuses on choosing a pediatrician, newborn characteristics, learning to soothe your baby, and general wellness and safety topics.

The third Tuesday of the month is Reality Check: Life with Baby. The arrival of a baby brings joy, fear, confusion, exhaustion and love. Get tips – from a maternity nurse – on navigating the first weeks home with your newborn.

And the fourth class held each month is Breastfeeding Open Discussion where you can have questions and concerns regarding breastfeeding your newborn answered. This open discussion is led by a lactation consultant.

The second Monday of the month from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., parents can attend Sibling Preparation with their 3 to 7 year olds. It includes discussion and activities aimed at increasing your child’s sense of participation in the role as an older sibling. Cost is $10

There’s also One More Time: Preparing for Another Birth, which is for parents who have already experienced a previous childbirth but are looking for a review of the process, as well as labor coping skills. Call for dates and times.

Once a month, they hold a car seat fitting station for free on a Wednesday or Thursday morning. Call for dates, times and locations. There’s also an ongoing effort for car seat safety inspections. Not sure if your child’s car seat installed properly? Schedule a free safety inspection with a certified technician to find out and to ask questions.

And for once those babies are born, the hospital offers a postpartum emotional support group at The Family Place. Are you experiencing emotional responses to childbirth? This group focuses on education, support, background and healing. Topics include: sleep issues, fatigue, anxiety, guilt, family dynamics, isolation and how to achieve balance in your new role.

The group meets Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

For questions, contact Kimberley Story at 227-7000, ext. 3228.

River Guild

The River Guild has all kinds of great classes, workshops and groups for expecting or new parents.

There’s Breastfeeding the Newborn on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. There’s also the Le Leche League, the first Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Mindful Mamas, every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., allows parents to discuss the demands of parenting, ask questions and share fears.

Dancing for Birth is Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. and uses the idea that by moving instinctively and using upright and forward-leaning positions, women can temporarily enlarge the dimensions of their pelvis for their baby’s passage, help their babies rotate and descend, help reduce unnecessary interventions and enjoy natural pain relief.

There’s a prenatal fitness class on Thursday beginning April 26 at 7:30 a.m. and Baby and Me Fitness, where you actually bring your babies to exercise, beginning April 27, on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

There’s prenatal yoga (9 a.m.) and postnatal yoga (10:30 a.m.) on Saturdays.

You can learn how to create healthy sleep habits and take a six-week hypnobirthing class. There are also caesarean and miscarriage support groups.

For any questions, call 856-8103 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children’s Place

Join the Children’s Place for Baby Talk on Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to noon. New parent, or new addition? This weekly group is for you. Enjoy chatting in the relaxing family room as you get to know other parents. No cost and no registration required.

Center for Health Promotion

This used to be the place for all the hospital’s maternity classes, but most are now at The Family Place (as you’ve already seen).

But starting May 3, there’s a six-week prenatal yoga class on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. for $70.

The Center for Health Promotion also offers massages and healthy eating classes, but those aren’t specifically geared toward pregnancy. Check out their calendar for more info.

