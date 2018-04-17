Concord Mom Prom to return May 4

Ladies, it’s that time of year again to get glammed up and dance the night away, all for a great cause – the 6th annual Concord Mom Prom, which will take place on May 4 at the Grappone Conference Center.

Concord Mom Prom is an exciting, nationwide “ladies night out” event started in 2006 by Betsy Crapps that benefits a local charity. Hearts for Kindness was named the beneficiary for this year’s event.

Organizer Michelle Myler wanted a fun, affordable way for women to give back to their community. “Each year Concord Mom Prom gets bigger and better. We have been able to have a fun time with friends while helping a local charity in need,” she said.

Even though this year’s theme is Black & White Kindness at Night, anything goes for attire – old prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses, wedding gowns and even thrift shop finds.

This year’s recipient, Hearts for Kindness, is a local organization that promotes acts of kindness through limited monetary assistance to help families with emergency expenses. Their mission is to promote community and hope through acts of kindness that bring people together within the community.

“Acts of kindness can take little to accomplish, but they can make a big impact,” said Brenda Perkins, Hearts for Kindness president. “Our second program of financial assistance has been crucial to many families in the community, having gone through over $14,000 this winter alone, so this event is vital to us.”

“In the past five years, Concord Mom Prom has been able to raise over $25,000 for local charities.” Myler said.

This is all done with a volunteer planning committee who reach out to local businesses and organizations for support.

“This event could not happen without the generous support from local businesses and organizations donating raffle prizes and sponsorships,” Myler said.

Event planners are still seeking sponsorships and support from local businesses to donate raffle items for this year’s Mom Prom.

Despite the name, the Mom Prom isn’t just for moms – all fun-loving women over 18 are welcome. Many of the prom-goers attend in groups, coming to the event with friends, co-workers, sisters – even their own moms, since tickets make great Mother’s Day gifts.

Last year’s Concord Mom Prom sold out, and tickets are selling quickly this year.

Tickets are $46 and available at Your Closet Resale Boutique, 9 Pleasant St., or at concordmomprom.com.

For more info, call 731-7725, visit concordmomprom.com, or email concordmomprom@gmail.com.

