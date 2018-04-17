Bulletin Board: Community supper, spring fair and beer

NHTI Film society to host screening

The NHTI Film Society proudly presents An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Sweeney Auditorium.

Admission is by donation ($5 suggested); free with an NHTI student ID. For more information, contact Steve Ambra at 271-6484 ext. 4101 or sambra@ccsnh.edu.

Steve Ambra

Scholarships, trout sale with MCCD

Want to participate in the biggest catch of a fundraiser? Spring is the time to stock those ponds and the Merrimack County Conservation District is hosting a sale of rainbow and brook trout (6-8 inch and 10-12 inch), and trout (6-8 inches).

Deadline to order the trout is May 11. They can be picked up on May 20 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the Concord Center, 10 Ferry St. Trout size 10-12 inches will be directly delivered to your pond.

The Merrimack County Conservation District is also taking applications for its Stanley Grimes Conservation Scholarship to be awarded in June. This scholarship will be awarded to a resident in Merrimack County who has been accepted to a two- or four-year college/university (full-time status) with the intent to pursue studies in the field of agriculture, forestry, environmental science, soil science, or a related natural resources program. Applicants must be attending the accepted college/university this fall. Applications must be submitted by May 4.

For information on the sale and scholarship, visit merrimackccd.org, call 223-6020, or email info@merrimackccd.org.

Stacy Luke

Ham and bean supper Saturday

Join friends and neighbors for a classic New England ham and bean supper at East Congregational Church, 51 Mountain Road, on Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The menu includes two kinds of made from scratch beans, baked ham, homemade brown bread, rolls, coleslaw, assorted casseroles, and a dessert buffet. Adults are $9 and children 6 to 12 cost $5; ages 5 and under are free. Takeout is available, and the church is wheelchair accessible.

Tickets will be sold for a handcrafted quilt raffle, which will be drawn on May 19.vFor information, call 224-9242 or visit eastchurchucc.org.

Kay Garrigan

Spring fair at Penacook church

In support of the food pantry at the United Church of Penacook, a spring fair and bake sale will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Fellowship Hall and, weather permitting, outside in the Canal Street parking lot.

There will be crafts, product vendors, attic treasures, and a baked goods table. Coffee, drinks and snacks will be on sale, and sandwiches and hot dogs will be available at lunchtime. The church is at the corner of Community Drive and Canal Street in Penacook.

For more info and a list of crafters and vendors, visit ucpnh.org.

Lynne Raleigh

Remember your mother with VNA

Concord Regional VNA is offering Mother’s Day Remembrance on May 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St.

As Mother’s Day approaches, join us to support and encourage one another. Connect with others who are facing Mother’s Day without their mothers and learn ways of coping with your loss. We encourage you to bring along a photo of your mother, as we set aside time to honor the memories of the mothers we have lost.

Registration is required. To register, call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2828 or email Carmella.Dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Learn about beer at NHTI April 24

On April 24 at 6 p.m. in the Concord Orthopaedics Auditorium (Grappone Hall 106), NHTI presents the final event in its Wings of Knowledge lecture series for the 2017-18 academic year: What would civilization be without fermentation?

Join Wings for a special presentation on the science, industry and cultural phenomenon of beer with speaker Nicole Carrier from Throwback Brewery. The N.H. Brewers Association president will discuss the state of New Hampshire beer and the economic impact of N.H. craft beer, and Dave Boynton of 7th Settlement Brewery will talk about what to expect when opening a brewery, from conception to financials, and how to establish/ leverage community partnerships. Brewers Devin Bush, Henniker Brewing Co., and Randy Booth, Hobbs Brewing Co., will have an open Q&A panel session touching on educational opportunities, quality vs. quantity, and the experience of brewing in New Hampshire. There will even be some tasting.

Launched in 2001-02, Wings of Knowledge is an annual series of cultural events presented by the college. All events are free and open to the public.

For more, call 230-4028 or visit nhti.edu/wings.

Doug Schwarz

CYPN networking event Wednesday

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce is proud to support the professional development of Greater Concord’s young professionals.

Join the Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) at their next networking event on Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the UNH School of Law.

Enjoy snacks, a cash bar, door prizes in the Franklin Pierce Center for Intellectual Property Atrium

For more information, call 224-2508 or email events@concordnhchamber.com.

Concord Chamber

