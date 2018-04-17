Bring the family and get wild at Discover WILD NH Day

Discover WILD New Hampshire day at the state Fish and Game headquarters is always a good time for the whole family, with activities, demonstrations and various exhibits throughout the day. Courtesy of New Hampshire Fish and Game Discover WILD New Hampshire day at the state Fish and Game headquarters is always a good time for the whole family, with activities, demonstrations and various exhibits throughout the day. Courtesy of New Hampshire Fish and Game

Bring the family to New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s biggest community event of the year and one of the region’s biggest free one-day events – Discover WILD New Hampshire Day.

The Fish and Game Department’s most popular event of the year is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive.

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and legacy of outdoor traditions. You can browse educational exhibits presented by environmental and conservation organizations from throughout the state, see live animals (big fish and trained falcons, among others) or try your hand at archery, casting, fly-tying and BB gun-shooting. You can also watch retriever dogs in action all through the day and get creative with hands-on craft activities for the kids. Plus, check out the latest hunting and fishing gear and gadgets at an outdoor sporting vendor tent.

Other highlights include the Forever Locked Moose exhibit – a pair of moose that were found dead about 12 years ago locked at the antlers that have been preserved in exactly that position – and a raffle, the proceeds of which go to support next year’s festival, said Mark Beauchesne, advertising and promotions coordinator with Fish and Game.

If you get hungry, Puppy Love Hot Dogs and Arnie’s Place will be there to supply the food. Just keep in mind that no ATM will be on site, so you’ll want to bring some cash if you plan on buying anything.

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is sponsored in part by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, which provides a grant making the event possible.

For more information, go to wildnh.com or call 271-3421.

Insider staff

