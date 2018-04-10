Try a glass of Hoppy Kolsch - Idaho 7 at Concord Craft Brewing Co. while supplies last. This beer was just made in a limited batch, so it's only available in 12-ounce pours -- no pints or growler fills. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If you’re the type of beer drinker who loves trying exotic, rare, hard-to-find libations, you’ll want to head over to Concord Craft Brewing Co. as soon as humanly possible. Why? Because they have something new on tap that you’ve probably never had before, and if you don’t get there soon, you probably never will.

They call it Hoppy Kolsch – Idaho 7, and as its name implies, it’s a hoppier version of a Kolsch, made with Idaho 7 hops grown in the United States. It is 5.3 percent alcohol by volume and comes in at a very mild 24 IBUs (for comparison, The Gov’nah, a double IPA, has 80).

When we walked in, we knew we wanted to try this concoction, so we asked for a pint. To our surprise, we were handed a 12-ounce glass instead, the kind usually reserved for high-alcohol beers. Since this one was not a high-alcohol beer (by Concord Craft Brewing’s standards, anyway), we were confused as to the small glass – until we read the menu.

The description says that this beer is a small-batch creation, which explains why you can only get it in small pours – no growler fills, either. With such a limited supply, they wanted to make sure it lasts.

Our glass, for one, did not last long. The light, fruity, easy drinker went down like ice water on the beach. The hops were there, but not intensely – this felt very accessible, almost like a Sam Adams Summer Ale, only craftier. The low alcohol content and minimal aftertaste make this an ideal midday drink to go with lunch.

Just get to the brewery and try it before it’s gone!

Related Posts