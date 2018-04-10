See robots doing robot things at Rundlett Middle School on April 18

If you’re interested in robots and the kids that build them, then Rundlett Middle School is the place for you.

On April 18 (that’s next Wednesday), the Concord School District is hosting a Bring Your Own Robot showcase in order to give the students participating in the Capital City 21st Century Community Learning Centers (also known as 21C) robotics program a chance to wow parents, teachers and possibly you with what they’ve been able to accomplish this year.

“It’s just to show off what Concord is doing with robotics and what does it look like at each grade level,” said Sue Farrelly, program director at 21C.

This is the first of what will hopefully turn into a yearly event, as the 21C program has grown by leaps and bounds since it was first introduced last year. And what better way to show off that progress than with a little self promotion.

The showcase is open to students from grades 1 through 12, and many schools in the district are sending teams. The elementary school students use primarily Legos, while some of the older groups do things in a more advanced way, like underwater robotics at the middle school level.

But you’ll soon find these aren’t robots like the ones you see created for movies and television.

“They’re not the robots people may think of with heads, arms and legs,” Farrelly said.

Robots in all stages will be on display during the showcase, so you can really see what goes into making them. The students will also be explaining what they’ve been working on and demonstrating what they’ve learned. Some students who aren’t involved in the after-school program will be on hand with robots they built at home.

“The kids really want to show where they’re at,” Farrelly said. “And if we do this every year, the growth will be obvious.”

The showcase is from 5 to 6 p.m. on April 18 (and again that’s next Wednesday) in the Rundlett Middle School cafeteria. There’s no cost or registration to go – just show up and observe. Because we’re talking about robots here folks, and who doesn’t like robots?

If you’re student isn’t a part of the program, but would like to be, this is a great chance to see what the efforts can lead to.

“We’re happy to welcome kids into the program at anytime,” Farrelly said. “Because we want more kids involved every year.”

For more information or questions, contact Farrelly at sfarrelly@sau8.org or Dana Foulds at dfoulds@sau8.org.

Insider staff

