Expand your horizons with these cool spring events

For the most part, we stick within the Concord city limits when it comes to informing you about upcoming happenings. But from time to time, we’re allowed to stray outside the confines of the capital to share information about some fun things that just don’t happen to be here.

And yes, this is one of those times. Thanks to our annual Spring Guide, we get to look at all the cool events and get togethers around the state over the next few months (at lease until our summer guide comes out).

We also created a calendar of events, but what you’ll find here is a closer look at some of the more notable happenings. On pages 20 and 21, there’s a collection of the big goings-on in Concord.

As always, use this as a starting point to your spring planning because there’s probably more out there that we don’t know about.

Monadnock International Film Festival

April 19-22

Held in Keene and Peterborough, this four-day event is split up across four venues, with lots of great festivities on top of all the films.

In addition to a full schedule of films, there are red carpet events, after parties, discussions and awards. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Cost varies depending on how much of the festival you want to take in with the most expensive package being the VIP pass for $125.

For more, call 522-7190 or visit moniff.org.

Murder Mystery Weekend

April 20-22

Everyone loves a classic case of whodunit. But those kinds of events are usually done over a dinner, but this one at the Wolfeboro Inn is for an entire weekend.

The year is 1896 and the town of Wolfeboro is finding its way. At the local inn, people are dying. And that’s where you come in.

Over the course of the weekend, examine the evidence, find clues, observe behaviors, search every nook and cranny and question everyone. Watch out for misdirection and listen for gossip.

This is a full weekend involving multiple murders. Guests and the staff are playing together at the same time.

It’s a little pricey (from $599 to $799), but a lot of the weekend – including your stay – is included.

Visit wolfeboroinn.com for more.

Monster Jam

April 28-29

This is adrenaline-packed family entertainment at its finest, complete with jaw-dropping displays and gravity defying stunts by some of he biggest trucks you’ll ever see that will leave you in awe.

World-class drivers will be pushing these trucks to their limits in racing competitions that will leave you on the edge of your seats.

Tickets start at $17, and the event is held at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.

For more, visit snhuarena.com

Wine Expo N.H.

May 2

Wine enthusiasts take notice – this is a night you don’t want to miss.

Held at the Portsmouth Harbor Events Center, here’s your chance to taste-test from a selection of hundreds of wines from around the world with hors d’oeuvres, chef action stations and a raw bar. This event offers a tasting and sale of wines from the world’s greatest wine regions.

Winery representatives will be on to answer questions about your favorite ones. There will be music by the Zach Lange Trio.

Cost is $40; $30 for students with valid IDs.

Visit wineexponh.com for more.

Canterbury Shaker Village

May 5

Opening day at Shaker Village is always a big deal and that’s why there is a host of festivities planned – including the annual Heifer Parade.

The start of another season is always a welcomed sight of spring, so why not help welcome the parade of heifers back to the Village! Parade activities run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the parade beginning around 11.

The self-guided exhibits will be open, and guided tours are available for $10 per person at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cycle the Seacoast

May 6

This is a one-day fundraising cycling event for the American Lung Association, with every dollar raised benefiting lung disease research, advocacy and programs in New Hampshire communities.

Hosted by Redhook Brewery in Portsmouth – where the start and finish line is located – the event offers views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Portsmouth and seacoast region with a 25, 50 or 100 mile ride option. Cyclists are required to raise a minimum of $200 ($100 for ages 7-17 and $400 for a family of four). Lunch is provided at the finish line for all cyclists and volunteers.

For more info, Google Cycle the Seacoast.

Renaissance Faire

May 12-13, and 19-20

The New Hampshire Renaissance Faire will celebrate 14 years with a new, expanded site. Only 15 minutes from the old Three Maples Farm site, the fair is now held at the Brookvale Pines Farm in Fremont.

It is a family friendly, educational, visual, theatrical and fantastical experience.

There is free parking on site. It is an outdoor event and is held rain or shine.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids, seniors and veterans. Kids 4 and under are free.

Go to nhrenfaire.com for directions, more information and information for volunteering.

Soap Box Derby Championship

June 3

Boys and girls, ages 7 to 20, are invited to build a car and compete in the 75th New Hampshire Soap Box Derby Local Championship Race in Dover.

The event is free for spectators, so bring your chair and take a seat along the course and cheer on over 30 racers in side-by-side competition. The winner of the race is eligible to compete in the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship in Ohio.

Interested in racing? Contact newhampshire@soapboxderby.org for contestant and car information.

Visit 603champ.com for more info.

Thing in the Spring

June 6-10

This four-day event in the heart of Peterborough is one you have to check out at least once.

There’s art shows, music, books events and the Broke Arts Fair on that Saturday.

For a complete schedule, visit thethinginthespring.com.

Mountain Bike Festival

June 9-10

The 17th annual event at Pats Peak in Henniker is a jam-packed event for mountain biking enthusiasts.

It all starts at noon on June 9 and includes three options for riders: 24 hours, 12 hours and six hours. Talk about a lot of sitting down and pedaling.

But it’s also a great time for spectators, as there are kids races, food vendors and more.

Visit patspeak.com/ Events-Racing/Mountain-Bike-Festival.aspx for up-to-date info.

Bank of N.H. Pavilion

June 9

The 2018 Eastern Propane Concert Series on the main stage kicks off in early June, with Vance Joy and from there it’s a jam-packed summer of music you don’t want to miss.

There are two nights of Dave Matthews, Rascal Flats, Counting Crows and Dropkick Murphys.

For a complete list of shows and tickets, visit banknhpavilion.com.

