Break out your date book for this spring fun

With spring officially here, we took the liberty of searching high and low for all kinds of great events happening over the next few months – until the next season comes along.

There’s a lot to do and see over the next four pages, but there’s probably even more that we didn’t come across, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for even more New Hampshire spring fun.

April 13

Mamma Mia! A daughter. Her mother. And three possible dads. Enjoy ABBA’s timeless classics like “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” as you are pushed into this tale of love, laughter, friendship and family. Performances are Friday through Sunday through April 29. $25 – $51. The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. 668-5588. palacetheatre.org.

Ice-Out Celebration. 6 p.m. An evening of fantastic fun, friends and food with silent and live auctions. All proceeds benefit the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s mission of preserving, exhibiting and educating about the history of boating and life on New Hampshire’s lakes. $60/members, $63/nonmembers. The Barn at Inn on Main, 200 N. Main St., Wolfeboro. 569-4554. nhbm.org.

N.Y. Cat Film Festival. 7 p.m. There will be documentary and narrative films that honor our feline friends. $13. The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. 436-2400. themusichall.org.

April 14

Slushpool Party. 12:30 p.m. Skiers and riders try (and most often fail) to skim across a pond of ice-cold water. Prizes will be handed out for Best Tidal Wave and Wildest Costume! Registration runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and is open to ages 12 and over, and limited to 75 participants. Loon Mountain, 60 Loon Mountain Road, Lincoln. 745-8111

NHVegfest. 9 a.m. There are vegan vendors, food trucks, live music, drum circles and lectures on a variety of vegan topics throughout the day. Manchester Community College, 1066 Front St., Manchester. 553-1349. nhvegfest.com.

Earth Day Festival: Bee Empowered. 10 a.m. 11th annual Earth Day Festival focuses on how you can help our native pollinators. Raptor release, caterpillar lab, nature walks. $7 individuals, $20 families. Massabesic Audubon Center, 26 Audubon Way, Auburn.

N.Y. Dog Film Festival, 7 p.m. Celebrate the incredible bond between dogs and their people. It is perfect for dog lovers of all ages, and is composed of documentary, animated and live-action short films. $13. The Music Hall, 27 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. 436-2400. themusichall.org.

Halfway to the Highland Games Music Festival. 6 p.m. Four hours of great music. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music from 7 to 11 p.m. $25-45. tickets.tupelohall.com.

April 16

Steel Chef Challenge. 6 p.m. The New Hampshire Food Bank’s Steel Chef Challenge will be hosted by Food Network celebrity chef and Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. Cooking competition with local New Hampshire chefs. $125, $200 for VIP. Armory Ballroom at the Radisson Hotel, 700 Elm St., Manchester. 669-9725. nhfoodbank.org/steelchef.

April 18

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play. 7 p.m. It’s the end of the world as we know it, and thanks to the Simpsons, we feel fine, sort of. If civilization were to come to a screeching halt in the very, very near future, what pop culture and stories might hold us together and become the next generation of great myths? Cowabunga! Shows daily through April 22. $8-$16. UNH Hennessy Theatre, 30 Academic Way, Durham. 862-0093. unharts.com.

April 19

Monadnock International Film Festival. Through April 22. Selection of feature-length and short films and panels on filmmaking. Cost varies. Locations around Keene and Peterborough. 522-7190. moniff.org.

April 20

Security Trade Show. 10 a.m. If you are a homeowner, business owner, school administrator or are just interested in learning more about security system products to suit your needs, this event is for you! Free. Puritan Backroom Conference Center, 245 Hooksett Road, Manchester. 623-5916. pelmac.com.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival. 7 p.m. Enjoy beautiful short films that explore and celebrate our shared environment, telling amazing stories of the human-nature connection. $20-25. The Music Hall, 68 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. 778-6088. seltnh.org.

NHTI Stage Lynx: The Hot L Baltimore. The show revolves around the residents of a decaying hotel, who face eviction when the property is condemned. Shows April 20-22. $12 (free for NHTI students). nhti.edu.

April 21

Horace Chase DARE Breakfast. 8 a.m. Benefits the Boscawen Elementary School DARE program. $6 adults, $3 kids 12 and under. 53 N. Main St., Boscawen. 494-1318.

Spring Fair. 9 a.m. There will be crafts, product vendors, attic treasures and a baked goods table. Coffee, drinks and snacks will be on sale and sandwiches and hot dogs will be available at lunchtime. United Church of Penacook, 30 Canal St., Penacook. 753-4072. ucpnh.org.

Heritage Breeds on the Banke. 10 a.m. Experts in heritage animals including lambs, kids, calves, piglets, bunnies, chicks and ducklings. $10 adults, $5 children. Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. 433-1100. strawberybanke.org.

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day. 10 a.m. Annual education event from Fish and Game Department is jam-packed with lectures and presentations, wild animal meet-and-greets, and opportunities to try out archery and other sports. Free. 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. 721-3421. wildlife.state.nh.us.

Muffin & Scone Tour. 1 p.m. The Lakes Region Bed & Breakfast Association is hosting a two-day event which highlights seven bed and breakfast businesses in the Lakes Region. Samples of homemade muffins and scones. $10. 744-5547. pleasantviewbandb.net.

April 22

Earth Day Celebration. Noon. The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire will be hopping with a variety of demonstrations, activities and information as we celebrate Earth Day! Visitors will get their hands dirty while learning about our earth, the environment, our local ecosystem and much more. Activities are included in regular paid admission and free for members. 6 Washington St., Dover. childrens-museum.org.

Kevin Hart. 8 p.m. One of the best comedians, entertainers, authors, actors and businessmen in the industry is coming to the Granite State for an unforgettable performance, “The Irresponsible Tour.” $38 – $128. SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester. 644-5000. snhuarena.com.

Hooksett Lions Club Model Railroad Show. 10 a.m. Cawley Middle School 89 Whitehall Road, Hooksett. Vendors, operating layouts, raffles. $4 adults, $1 children 6-12, Children 5 and under free. Family rate $10. 485-3881, 627-4662.

April 24

Wings of Knowledge: BEER. 6 p.m. What would civilization be without fermentation? Join Wings for a special presentation on the science, industry and cultural phenomenon of beer. NHTI, 31 College Drive, Concord. nhti.edu.

April 27

Recycled Percussion. 7:30 p.m. Spring concert. $15; $10 for NHTU students/alumni. Wellness Center Gym, NHTI, 31 College Drive, Concord. nhti.edu.

April 28

Spring On The Farm. 11 a.m. Meet the new kids (goats), calves, lambs and chicks. Paint a clay flower pot. Gather gardening tips. Watch a tool sharpening demo. Plant ID walk. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 10, free for ages 4 and under. Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm, 58 Cleveland Hill Road, Tamworth. 323-7591. remickmuseum.org.

April 29

The Great Finnish Bread Bakeoff. 2 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to taste-test varieties of nisu/pull bread. Admission comes with a voting ballot to choose the winner of a People’s Choice award. $7 adults, $3 children (5-14), 4 and under free. $20 per family. East Hill Farm, 460 Monadnock Road, Troy. 352-1895. hsccnh.org.

May 4

Shakespeare in Hollywood. It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Puck and Oberon, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s soon-to-be-classic film, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Instantly smitten by the glitz and glamour of show biz, the two are ushered onto the silver screen to play (who else?) themselves. Community Players of Concord. Shows May 4-6. $15-$20. Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. communityplayersofconcord.org.

Pittsfield Fiddle Contest. 5:30 p.m. Beginner showcase and youth contestants. Open division. Silent auction and refreshments. $5 suggested donation. Pittsfield Middle High School, 23 Oneida St., Pittsfield. 435-8272. pittsfieldyouthworkshop.org.

Concord Mom Prom. 7 p.m. To Benefit Hearts for Kindness. Ladies, it’s that time of year again to get glammed up and dance the night away – all for a great cause. This year’s theme is Black & White. Women over 18 are welcome. $46. Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave., Concord. 731-7725. concordmomprom.com.

The Odd Couple: Female Version. The Bow High School Performing Arts Department presents Neil Simon’s comedy. Performances May 4-6. $12 adults, $7 students and seniors. Bow High School 55 Falcon Way, Bow.

May 5

The Northeast Sea Glass Expo. 10 a.m. Also held May 6. Over 50 artists will showcase beautiful creations they have made from finds on local beaches as well as beaches from all over the world. $5, children under 12 free. Seabrook Recreation Department, 311 Lafayette Road, Seabrook. 275-5191.

Seacoast Cat Club Annual Cat Show. 10 a.m. Also held May 6. Pet Me Cats area. Agility ring. Vendors. Breed presentation. Kitty/Kiddie Parade. $7 adults, $5 children 5-12 and seniors. Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord. (978) 531-2158. seacoastcatclub.org.

Contoocook Depot Model Train Show. 10 a.m. Operating layouts, new/used model trains, accessories, raffles and food. Hopkinton High School, 297 Park Ave., Hopkinton,

Dan Zanes Concert. 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. To benefit The Friendly Kitchen. Joining Zanes will be celebrated Haitian-American vocalist Claudia Eliaza. Family show at 10 a.m. Evening concert at 7:30 p.m. celebrating the music of Lead Belly. $20 adults, $10 children and seniors. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. 228-1196. ccmusicschool.org.

May 6

Paws for Compassion Brunch. 10 a.m. Annual fundraiser for Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord-Merrimack County features a scrumptious brunch, a silent auction, social time with adoptable pets and special guest speaker Rebecca Rule (New Hampshire author and storyteller). $50. Advanced purchase required. Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave., Concord. 856-8756. popememorialspca.org.

May 10

Les Miserables. Shows May 10-12. Concord High School Drama Club spring musical. $15 adults, $12 students/seniors. 717-7670.

May 11

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Shows May 11-13. Join the Pine Street Players at Christ Church for their upcoming spring musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. $15. Exeter Town Hall. 10 Front St., Exeter. (203) 807-5187. pinestreetplayerscc.com.

May 12

Lil’ Iguana’s Family Fun Day. 10 a.m. Event focuses on health and fitness, safety, and literacy for children and their families. Live entertainment, costume characters and team mascots, bounce houses, obstacle course, pitching station, coloring contest, face painting, balloon art, princess characters, and so much more. Nashua High School South, 36 Riverside St., Nashua. 881-9805. liliguanausa.org.

N.H. Renaissance Faire. May 12-13, and May 19-20. There are knights battling, belly dancers dancing. There are thieves thieving and jousters jousting. There are great comedy acts and fabulous music. Children’s area with face painting, crafts, games and a story teller. $15 adults; $10 children, seniors and veterans; kids 4 and under free. Brookvale Pines Farm, 80 Martin Road, Fremont. nhrenfaire.com.

Merrimack Valley Community Carnival. 2 p.m. Games, food, a circus performer from Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, a bounce house and an animal exhibit from the 4H Club, dunk tank. Free admission. Merrimack Valley High School, 106 Village St., Penacook.

May 15

40 Great Plants for New England Gardens. 10 a.m. Karen Bussolini will discuss more than 40 indispensable plants that grow in challenging conditions. Program includes photography. $5 suggested donation. Rye Congregational Church, 580 Washington Road, Rye. ryenhgardenclub.org.

May 17

Kiwanis Club of Concord Spring Fair. May 17-20. Variety of games, amusement rides and food vendors. Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord.

May 18

William Shatner. 7 p.m. Prepare to be beamed up for an unforgettable night with William Shatner, live on stage. In this unique evening, you’ll enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen. Following the movie, Shatner will take to the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories from portraying the original Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek television series and movies as well as his career spanning over 50 years. $79 to $150. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. 225-1111. ccanh.com.

May 19

N.H. Shriner Clowns Dinner & Coffee House Folk Music Show. 5 p.m. Barbecue dinner and silent auction. Acoustic music with three of N.H.’s best performing groups, along with “clown-ertainment” by the famous N.H. Shriner Clowns. $20, $10 children. Bektash Shrine Center, 189 Pembroke Road, Concord. nhshrinerclowns.org.

May 20

Kites Against Cancer. 11 a.m. Kites will fill the sky as a sign of hope and support for those affected by cancer. Kite flying and decorating, face painting, raffles, refreshments, music and more. Cost is a $10 kite donation. Hampton Beach. 580-7524. unitedinwellness.org.

May 26

New Hampshire Boat Museum Opening Day. 10 a.m. See what’s new at the New Hampshire Boat Museum this season. Bring the family and explore the rotating exhibits. $7 adults, $5 seniors, $3 children (7-17), children 6 and under free. 399 Center St., Wolfeboro. 569-4554. nhbm.org.

June 1

Keene Art Walk. From June 1-10, those who enjoy art have the opportunity to wander through downtown Keene and enjoy all of the artistic talent the Monadnock Region has to offer. Artists represented include visual art, sculpture, costume design, fiber photography, encaustic, pottery, glass, digital arts and poetry. Free. Downtown Keene. keeneartwalk.com.

June 2

Walk for Sight. 9 a.m. The goal of the walk is to raise awareness for the many advancements in medical care, therapies, treatments and technology that can improve life for the growing number of people with vision loss. $20 adults, $5 children under 12. 25 Walker St., Concord. 565-2424. futureinsight.org.

