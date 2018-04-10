Attention all gardeners – events sprouting up everywhere

Since this is the Spring Guide, we thought it was the perfect time to inform you of some gardening-related events coming up over the next few months.

After all, gardening is kind of a big deal when the weather finally allows for it.

So break out the old calendar and make sure to mark down some of these dates – you’ll thank us later.

Concord Garden Club

On Thursday, nationally acclaimed speaker Kerry Ann Mendez will offer garden-transforming advice on how foliage centered landscapes can add color, texture and form to a garden. Even better, these gardens are often low maintenance. The free talk will be held at the N.H. Audubon’s McLane Center, 84 Silk Farm Road, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

On May 17 at the Baker Free Library in Bow, Maria Noel Groves, a registered professional herbalist, will share her knowledge of herbs as plants as well as a means of natural health.

City Auditorium

On May 12, from 8 a.m. to noon, the Friends of the Audi and Concord General Services will host the 16th annual Perennial Exchange. Split and swap your perennials – plus affordable annuals and a raffle.

Bow Garden Club

The Bow Garden Club began its year of programming last week and continues its monthly events on May 7 with container planting 101.

Their June 11 event is all about making strawberry jam with local produce.

The club also has programs about garden photography, the common loon and its annual greens workshop, but we’ll remind you of that later on. Each meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments and social time at 6.

Hooksett Garden Club

There’s a spring open house on April 20 at the Hooksett Public Library from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Meet the members and learn about the club’s programs and activities. Visit a variety of mini-demonstration tables on topics such as seed starting, container gardening, soil testing, composting and more.

