Voting for the 9th annual Cappies has begun

We know you’ve been waiting patiently to hear these words: Voting for the 9th annual Cappies is now underway.

That’s right, through the end of April, you can cast a ballot for your favorite local spots for fun, food, living, shopping and health and beauty in the Capital Area People’s Preference Awards.

The voting is broken down into the five aforementioned categories with more than 80 subcategories to write-in the establishment you like the most. Since there are so many options when it comes to things like the best pizza, place to work, after work hangout, place to take a visitor and so on, we didn’t want to leave anyone out. So instead of just choosing from a arbitrarily selected grouping, we ask that you manually enter your pick for each line on the ballot. It will take a little time to type them all in, but it’s totally worth it – especially when it could mean giving the local spots that you frequent/ enjoy the most a pretty lofty award.

When it comes to fun, what community event is your favorite? What about the best place to hear some live music?

In the world of shopping, what’s the best gift shop? How about the best place to get a new or used car? What about the top locally-owned clothing store?

For health and beauty, where do you like to workout? How about to get a tattoo? And for a quick tan without actually sitting in the sun?

When you need work done on your house, who’s the best plumber/electrician? What about the best place to get married? Or to see art?

And on the food front, we want to know all about the places you like to frequent for breakfast and lunch, a burger or fried food.

As we said before, voting will be open through the end of the month and is limited to one ballot per person.

Visit concordmonitor.com/cappies2018 to vote. The results will be published in the May 22 edition of the Insider.

Insider staff

