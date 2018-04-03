The Granite State is home to lots of breweries

This Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 photo shows energy efficient motion activated LED lights, along with window light, that illuminate the Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton, N.H. The brewhouse is taking advantage of special programs to use new technology to reduce its carbon footprint. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Robert F. Bukaty

As you’ve probably realized by now, New Hampshire is a hopping place when it comes to the beer-brewing scene.

Over the previous eight pages, we gave you a closer look at some of the breweries within the Monitor’s coverage area. But we know that some of you like to travel even farther than that to taste delicious beer.

So we came up with this handy-dandy list of some of the bigger spots around the state that you can visit, try some new beer and in some instances, take a little tour.

With more than 70 breweries around the state, there was no way we could list them all here, so use this as a starting point for your guide to beer in the Granite State.

Location: 12 Liberty Drive, Londonderry

Hours: Wednesday through Friday: 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday: noon to 8 p.m., Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

Tours: Saturdays, available upon request.

Location: 7 Hobbs Road, North Hampton

Hours: Wednesday: 4 to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday: noon to 7 p.m.

Tours: Private available.

Smuttynose

Location: 105 Towle Farm Road, Hampton

Hours: Monday through Thursday: noon to 6:30 p.m.; Friday: noon to 7:30 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tours: Wednesday through Sunday.

Able Ebenezer

Location: 31 Columbia Circle, Merrimack

Hours: Monday through Friday: 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: noon to 8 p.m.

Tours: Fridays and Saturdays.

Location: 66 Hobbs St., Conway

Hours: Daily, noon to 6 p.m.

Tours: Daily, 2 and 4 p.m.

Location: 436 Shattuck Way, Unit 6, Newington

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tours: Sunday: 4 and 5 p.m.

Location: 1 Redhook Way, Pease International Tradeport, Portsmouth

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tours: Monday through Wednesday: 1 and 3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday: 1, 4 and 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: noon to 5 p.m. on the hour.

Location: 25 E.Otterson St., Unit 2/3, Nashua

Hours: Wednesday through Friday: 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 1 to 8 p.m.

Tours: By appointment.

Location: 8 N. High St., Derry

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday: noon to 7 p.m.

Tours: By appointment.

Location: 3778 White Mountain Hwy., North Conway

Hours: Opens at 11:30 a.m. daily.

Great Rhythm

Location: 105 Bartlett St., Portsmouth

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday: noon to 8 p.m., Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

Location: 1050 Holt Ave. #14, Manchester

Hours: Thursday and Friday: 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturday: noon to 6 p.m., Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.

Tours: Saturday: 1, 3 p.m.

Location: 1 Corporate Park Drive #1, Derry

Hours: Thursday and Friday: 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday: noon to 7 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Location: 135 Main St., North Woodstock

Hours: Friday through Sunday, call for hours.

Tours: Daily at noon, Saturdays at noon and 4 p.m.

Related Posts