The Granite State is home to lots of breweries

As you’ve probably realized by now, New Hampshire is a hopping place when it comes to the beer-brewing scene.
Over the previous eight pages, we gave you a closer look at some of the breweries within the Monitor’s coverage area. But we know that some of you like to travel even farther than that to taste delicious beer.
So we came up with this handy-dandy list of some of the bigger spots around the state that you can visit, try some new beer and in some instances, take a little tour.
With more than 70 breweries around the state, there was no way we could list them all here, so use this as a starting point for your guide to beer in the Granite State.603 Brewery
Location: 12 Liberty Drive, Londonderry
Hours: Wednesday through Friday: 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday: noon to 8 p.m., Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
Tours: Saturdays, available upon request.Throwback Brewery
Location: 7 Hobbs Road, North Hampton
Hours: Wednesday: 4 to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday: noon to 7 p.m.
Tours: Private available.
Smuttynose
Location: 105 Towle Farm Road, Hampton
Hours: Monday through Thursday: noon to 6:30 p.m.; Friday: noon to 7:30 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tours: Wednesday through Sunday.
Able Ebenezer
Location: 31 Columbia Circle, Merrimack
Hours: Monday through Friday: 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: noon to 8 p.m.
Tours: Fridays and Saturdays.Tuckerman’s
Location: 66 Hobbs St., Conway
Hours: Daily, noon to 6 p.m.
Tours: Daily, 2 and 4 p.m.Stoneface Brewing
Location: 436 Shattuck Way, Unit 6, Newington
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tours: Sunday: 4 and 5 p.m.Redhook Brewery
Location: 1 Redhook Way, Pease International Tradeport, Portsmouth
Hours: Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tours: Monday through Wednesday: 1 and 3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday: 1, 4 and 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: noon to 5 p.m. on the hour.Millyard
Location: 25 E.Otterson St., Unit 2/3, Nashua
Hours: Wednesday through Friday: 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 1 to 8 p.m.
Tours: By appointment.Kelsen Brewing Co.
Location: 8 N. High St., Derry
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday: noon to 7 p.m.
Tours: By appointment.Moat Mountain
Location: 3778 White Mountain Hwy., North Conway
Hours: Opens at 11:30 a.m. daily.
Great Rhythm
Location: 105 Bartlett St., Portsmouth
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday: noon to 8 p.m., Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.Great North Aleworks
Location: 1050 Holt Ave. #14, Manchester
Hours: Thursday and Friday: 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturday: noon to 6 p.m., Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.
Tours: Saturday: 1, 3 p.m.Rockingham Brewing Company
Location: 1 Corporate Park Drive #1, Derry
Hours: Thursday and Friday: 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday: noon to 7 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.Woodstock Inn Brewery
Location: 135 Main St., North Woodstock
Hours: Friday through Sunday, call for hours.
Tours: Daily at noon, Saturdays at noon and 4 p.m.