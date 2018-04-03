Rotary Club of Concord to host 4-Way Speech Test

It’s been so long since we’ve done it that the idea of giving an actual speech in front of actual people is a little terrifying. Sure, we talk to people and groups all the time, but that’s different – we can hide behind our notebooks and cameras.

When you’re standing at a podium as the center of attention with folks hanging on your every word, it can be a bit overwhelming. But at the same time, its an important skill to have. Just ask the many toastmaster clubs we have in the area.

And the younger you learn how to give a speech the better you’ll be when you have to give one for work. That’s one of the reasons why the Rotary Club of Concord has offered the 4-Way Speech Test every year for at least the last decade. The other reason is that the contest gives high school students at Concord High, Bishop Brady and Merrimack Valley an avenue to speak about an issue that’s important to them.

“We want to give them a bit of a launching pad,” said Warren Emley, rotary club vice president. “An opportunity to speak out.”

The contest will be held April 11 (next Wednesday) at Pleasant View Retirement auditorium. It’s free and open to the public, and it begins at 5:30 p.m. Unfortunately, the deadline has passed for those students reading this who want to participate. But there’s always next year.

“Folks can come and go as they please,” Emley said.

Those who choose to attend will get the opportunity to hear upwards of 20 speeches from high school students covering a wide range of topics. Organizers don’t require topics ahead of time from the students, so they will be just as surprised to hear what the participants come up with as you will be.

In the past, students have given speeches about racial profiling, gun control, elderly drivers, divorce, public versus private school, whether college is worth it and the dreaded summer slide.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Emley said. “There’s never been one speech that sounds like the others.”

The speeches must be five to seven minutes in length, original to the speaker and done mostly from memory. They can’t bring the actual speech to the podium, but are allowed notecards.

“The idea is to connect with the audience,” Emley said.

And since it’s called the 4-Way Speech Test, it must answer the four questions set forth by the rotary club: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendship? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

There’s also quite the incentive for students to take part. Not only do the top three move on to districts May 6 in Henniker, but they also take home a cash prize. First place will earn $500, followed by $300 for second and $200 for third. The speeches are judged by a panel of four rotarians.

“It won’t pay for the first year of college, but it might pay for a plane ticket,” Emley said.

For more information about the contest, email weemley@comcast.net.

Related Posts