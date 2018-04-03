New Hampshire Craft Beer Week is back

It’s no secret that we love beer and will look for any excuse to try a new brew and then write about it.

So when we heard that N.H, Craft Beer Week was back for another go around starting Friday, we jumped on the opportunity to expand our horizons.

Over the next eight pages, you’ll see that we visited a number of breweries outside of our typical coverage area to give you the lowdown on what’s out there for beer.

But on this page, you’ll find a number of signature events to celebrate all thing craft beer in the Granite State. There are tastings and pairings, expanded tap room hours and fun stuff galore – all to do with beer.

We couldn’t find room for it all, but you can check out all the happenings at facebook.com/nhcraftbeerweek. But we did find some space for some of the cooler events over the next 10 days.

In addition to all these great events, Local Baskit is hosting a number of great collaborations with New Hampshire breweries that you’ll definitely want to check out.

Thursday

While this is technically the day before N.H. Craft Beer Week begins, we couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to tell you about Lithermans Limited second birthday celebration, as they release ‘Shadrach,’ a new triple IPA in both can and draft form. It’s also when Lithermans debuts the start of its new expanded hours of Thursday and Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, noon to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4.

Friday

UNH (in Durham) is hosting Last Call? Prohibition and American Brewing History with Theresa McCulla, historian of the American Brewing History Initiative at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, at 5 p.m. Free, but registration required.

Saturday

The 2nd annual DRAFT Festival (Derry Regional Ales & Films Together) returns to various breweries and bars in the Derry/Londonderry area through April 14. There’s a lot going on that you’ll want to be a part of.

Stop by the Henniker Brewing Co. from noon to 6 p.m. for limited release of Dinger American Lager in four-pack, 16-ounce cans along with tasters, and growler fills – while supplies last.

At The Hop Talks: N.H. Craft Beer Week! you will be able to drink and hang with lots of great people involved in the N.H. craft beer scene at The Flight Center in Nashua from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are limited.

Tuckerman Brewing Company will be sharing the photography that Michael Penney has done for his New England Brewers a Behind the Beer Photography Project. The reception will be from noon to 5 p.m. with Ben Cook playing live music from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free and family friendly.

Sunday

Pipe Dream Brewing (Londonderry) is hosting its first Rib Fest from 1 to 8 p.m. Five small BBQ masters will be on hand to promote their craft and sell their delicious ribs. Cost is $15 per person which includes a 16-ounce beer from Pipe Dream! Vinyl Night will also be playing from 3 to 7 p.m.

Monday

Help The Barley House support Best Buddies New Hampshire by purchasing a pint of Jack’s Abby House Lager between Monday and May 30. Proceeds will support Best Buddies’ mission of inclusion and friendship for people with intellectual and developmental disabilites.

April 10

Join UNH for the second event in the Beer Lecture Series featuring Butch Heilshorn and Emerson “Tad” Baker at 6:30 p.m. Tours of the UNH brewery with be available to registered guests from 6 to 6:30 and 7:30 to 8 p.m. Registration is $10 and includes the lecture, tour, and beer baked treats with recipe cards from the UNH’s Thompson School’s Culinary Arts and Nutrition Program.

April 12

Out.Haus Ales is releasing its latest Barleywine along side the one from last year to wrap up N.H. Craft Beer Week, while celebrating the tasting room being open for three years. It all begins at 4 p.m.

April 14

Ride 42.5 miles, sample local craft at three breweries and buy beer along the way. It’s simple. Sign up, show up, crank for craft and the State 64 SAG wagon will transport any brew you purchase along the way to our last stop. This isn’t a pub crawl on beach cruisers. It’s a legit, 42.5 mile, hill-infused, no-drop ride with a handful of tasters along the way. It’s not a ride for the faint of heart, but an amazing adventure for those who think they have what it takes and will persevere … because beer. Participating breweries include: Concord Craft Brewing Co., Henniker Brewing Co. and Lithermans Limited.

