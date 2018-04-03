Get in tune at Concord Community Music School’s annual Performathon this Saturday

The instrument petting zoo, one of the most popular elements of Concord Community Music School's annual Performathon, allows kids and adults alike to try all kinds of string, wood, brass and percussion instruments. Courtesy of Concord Community Music School

Folk, Broadway, jazz, vocal, classical and world music will fill the day as the Concord Community Music School opens its doors (at 23 Wall St.) for its free annual Performathon & Community Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Performathon features music school students, alumni and faculty playing throughout the day in the beautiful Recital Hall to entertain and raise money for the Financial Aid Fund, which provides free or reduced-cost instruction to more than half of the music school’s students. You may hear fiddles, jazz bands, classical piano, show tunes, solo vocalists and choruses, or traditional tunes from across the world – something for everyone to enjoy! Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. A full schedule of performances will be available on the music school’s website on Friday.

This year, while the Performathon is happening in the Recital Hall, the Community Room will see a parade of other musical goings-on. At 11, join a joyful Music & Movement class for adults and kids under 5. From 11:45 to 12:30, “Come Drum with Us & Community Improv” will be led by the music school’s Grace and Lindsey Schust; drums will be provided, or bring your own instrument to improvise with the drummers.

Starting at 2, don’t be shy: “Ask a Teacher” all your questions about music and the school. Department chairs, music and dance therapists, and program directors will be on hand to provide answers and take feedback.

In the Recording Studio from 10:30 to noon, all are welcome to the music school’s own “Story Corps.” Recording engineer David Tonkin will record your musical story by asking you gentle questions if you come alone – or come with a family member, friend, ensemble colleagues or music teacher to have a recorded conversation. If you can’t make the 10:30-to-noon timeframe, call 228-1196 to set up an appointment between 2 and 3 p.m.

And from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the ever-popular “Instrument Petting Zoo” will be open on the lower level of the music school, offering a chance for adults and kids of all ages to try string, wind, brass and percussion instruments. Want to blow a trumpet, tickle the keys of a grand piano, or draw a bow across a beautiful cello? Here’s your chance! The Instrument Petting Zoo is also a great way to introduce children to various instruments, so they can decide what they may be interested in.

For more information, call 228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org.

Concord Community Music School

