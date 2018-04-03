Fascinating fantasy twosome of Redick, Goss coming to Gibson’s Bookstore on Saturday

Head to Gibson’s Bookstore this Saturday for an afternoon of fascinating fantasy as two award-winning authors, Robert V.S. Redick and Theodora Goss, will be at the bookstore to discuss their latest works.

Redick (The Chathrand Voyage Quartet) will present Master Assassins, an epic fantasy about war, fanaticism, betrayal, demonic possession and brotherly love. Zafri Hinjuman was never meant to be a soldier. His brother Mektouh was never meant for this world. Rivals since childhood, they are drafted into a horrific war led by a madwoman-Prophet, and survive each day only by hiding their disbelief.

Goss will present her Nebula Award-nominated novel, The Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter. Mary Jekyll, alone and penniless following her parents’ death, is curious about the secrets of her father’s mysterious past. One clue in particular hints that Edward Hyde, her father’s former friend and a murderer, may be nearby, and there is a reward for information leading to his capture, a reward that would solve all of her immediate financial woes.

The event is Saturday at 4 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

